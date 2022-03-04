Exclusive: Here’s who Janey Jacké wants to win Drag Race UK vs the World

Janey Jacké has revealed who she wants to win RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World.

Following her controversial exit on last week’s episode, the star – who placed runner-up on the first season of Drag Race Holland – told GAY TIMES that it’s “hard” to pick a winner because all four finalists “have something really special to offer this crown and something really inspiring, no matter what country they’re from.”

However, she does have one particular queen she’s rooting for: “If I look back at previous seasons, journeys, growth and elevation, I think I would want Blu Hydrangea to bring this crown back to Ireland.”

Janey lost her spot in the competition after the top five contestants wrote, recorded and performed their own version of RuPaul’s song London, whilst paying tribute to their hometowns. After taking to the stage, Janey received mixed reviews from the panel and landed in the bottom three alongside Blu and Baga Chipz.

Jujubee, who earned power of elimination after defeating Mo Heart in the top two lip-sync, opted to remove Drag Race Holland’s sole representative from the series.

“I think you just have to accept the fact that you’re not gonna win the season, which is apparently a reoccurring theme for me!” Janey told us after her exit.

“Jujubee taught me, she said, ‘When you don’t win a season or something you’ve prepared for so long, it just means there’s no ending to your story, and there will be so much more than just that.’ So, it wasn’t hard coming to terms with my elimination.

“Like I said, I just take every moment as it is and as it comes, and the whole adventure in total was such a beautiful experience for me that I still look back at with so much joy and happiness and pride. No bitterness, no sourness at all.”

She added: “I know the fans love it when you’re sour and crazy about it, but I was just really satisfied.”

Janey made her pop industry debut this week with the release of her debut single, Turned Heads, a collaboration with Dutch electronic musician, MC, DJ and producer Lady Bee.

“I’m ready to show off what my vocals have been doing the last year. It’s a really good, classic house banger that everybody is going to love,” she said.

“The single that’s coming out on Friday will be part of an EP, so there’s going to be a lot more music from me as well. Just keep an eye on me. People are sleeping on me. You have no clue what’s coming…”

You can watch the music video for Turned Heads here or below.

You can also listen to Janey’s interview in full on the latest episode of Snatched! – our podcast dedicated to all-things Drag Race – which is now available on all streaming services including Spotify and Apple Podcasts.