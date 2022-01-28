Exclusive: Drag Race star June Jambalaya hasn’t “recovered” from the season 14 premiere

Although June Jambalaya sashayed away much sooner than fans anticipated, the Jacksonville queen “knew” it was time for her to leave the competition.

On last week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the season 14 queens put their design skills to the test in a Double Ball challenge, stomping down the runway in 42 high-fashion looks.

June and Maddy Morphosis – Drag Race’s first ever cis-het contestant – received harsh critiques from the panel for their ensembles, and were forced to compete in the lip-sync smackdown to Kylie Minogue’s 2020 disco hit I Love It.

The star once again turned the party with energetic choreo and a wig ruveal, but due to issues with her Animal Print Bridal Couture, June lost her place in the competition and Maddy lived to see another gay.

“I didn’t feel my best performing,” June exclusively tells GAY TIMES after her elimination. “I knew it was messy and unpolished, and for that, my time to go.”

Before the season premiered, RuPaul teased a “mouth-watering” twist with his self-branded candy bars, saying they could save a queen’s “padded ass”.

In this episode, each queen chose a bar, before the host ruvealed that only one of them contains a Willy Wonka-esque golden ticket.

RuPaul informed the queens that if the holder has the golden bar, “she’ll be safe to slay another day,” but “if her bar is chocolate, she must sashay away.”

Following her lip-sync loss to Maddy, June unwrapped her bar on the main stage and discovered she wasn’t in possession of the golden bar, making her elimination final.

It was a devastating moment, but June says she “honestly didn’t have any feelings” towards the twist because, again, she knew it was her time.

However, she praised the new format for giving “hope to the girls” before warning her sisters that they shouldn’t “depend” on them moving forward.

The 29-year-old also tells GAY TIMES that she “completely agrees” with the judges’ critiques about her runways, and that she wasn’t in the right state of mind heading into the challenge.

“I never fully recovered after the first episode and it affected my emotions going forward,” she reveals. Despite this, she says her first incredible lip-sync against Orion Story to Lizzo’s Water Me, which was performed in front of the star herself, was an “honour” and “something I will truly remember forever”.

On next week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the remaining contestants will recreate iconic moments from the show for a Drag Race Supertease extended trailer. It will see the return of comedian and host Loni Love as a guest judge.

Catch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 every Saturday on the streamer of all things drag, WOW Presents Plus. Subscribe via http://uk.wowpresentsplus.com/