Exclusive: Drag Race España star Juriji Der Klee has no ‘regrets’ about Untucked

Throughout the second season of Drag Race España, Juriji Der Klee has given us the best Untucked moments of the whole season. She garnered a devoted audience with her sassiness and captivated the judges with her amazing looks and polished aesthetic.

Born in Madrid, Juriji moved to Brussels at the age of five, where she grew up. She has worked in Paris for the last few years, where she used to sing in fashion shows. Juriji currently performs at the historic cabaret travesti Madame Arthur, in the city-of-lights.

“Since I couldn’t see the footage, I thought I would appear screaming hysterically. It’s very funny because I watch now, and I come out super calm. I was not aware that I was that sassy”, Juriji tells us about the wrangle in Untucked.

Despite having a waspish tongue, Juriji was the eighth queen to leave the competition after facing the Roast. We also talked about the growing participation of trans artists in Drag Race, the recently announced Belgium version of the show and how she thinks that growing up in another country has influenced her game.

Hi Juriji, congrats on your amazing journey on Drag Race España! It has been more and more common to cast trans artists on Drag Race, at last! I’d like to know your thoughts on that?

I hope that means opening the doors for all kinds of people to do drag. The beauty of drag is to create an alter-ego the way you want and tell the stories your way. It doesn’t matter if you are a cis person, trans, queer or not. Drag is a way of expression for everyone, and I think it’s great to have this diversity in how each one interprets their drag. I loved seeing Victoria Scone on Drag Race UK. For me, drag is about expressing yourself artistically, and is all about inclusion and diversity.

Drag Race Belgique has just been announced. What can we expect from Belgium queens?

As I have worked a lot in Paris, I usually compare both scenes. Parisian queens are more into beauty, perfect makeup and they are very polished, but on stage they are quite stiff. The Brussels drag scene is more trashy, rough and has good vibes. What I like about Belgian culture is that we really have a sense of self-deprecating humour, we are not scared of making fun of ourselves. In the first episode of Drag Race, for example, when we had to do the Symbol of Your City runway, my proposal was the Venus mussels which looked like a giant vagina from the sea. Belgium’s culture is really surrealistic, and I think that look reflects that vibe. I’m really excited for Drag Race Belgique.

What was going through your mind during elimination?

It’s funny because when you are invited to Drag Race you know you are going to be locked alone, having no contact with anyone. I know it’s a reality show and a competition, but there are some things that you sort of see coming. That day, before the maxi-challenge, I already knew I was going to leave. That moment talking about my grandmother, you know? But for me the program is not about the elimination, it’s about the whole experience. I’m so happy that I had the chance to show my work on this huge platform. I’ve shown all my looks. And while I was there, I realised that I love puddings, even in spite of my lactose intolerance. They want to sell that there is a lot of competition between us, but I don’t need to be in a competition to have the motivation to create something. There was a lot of sisterhood, actually.