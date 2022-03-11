Exclusive: Blu Hyndrangea reveals dream cast for the next international Drag Race series

Blu Hydrangea has shared the names of five legendary queens she wants to see compete on the next international version of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The UK season one alum recently competed on the first ever international season, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World, which saw some of the fiercest talent from all corners of the franchise duke it out to be crowned ‘Queen of the Mothertucking World’.

The season culminated with a lip-sync smackdown for the crown, with Blu emerging supreme over her UK season one sister Baga Chipz, as well as series veterans Jujubee and Mo Heart.

Following her win, Blu revealed her dream line-up for a second international season, which is yet to be confirmed by World of Wonder.

“Tia Kofi, absolutely. I would love to see Anita Wigl’it from Down Under. My Little Puny and Keta Minaj from Holland,” she told GAY TIMES.

“I would love to see Vanda Miss Joaquim and Bandit from Thailand. God, there’s so many. But honestly, I would just love lots of representation for different varieties and styles of drag, and I think international seasons really do give that to the world.”

With the franchise pushing more boundaries than ever when it comes to trans representation – season 14 recently made herstory with five openly trans contestants – Blu said she wants to see a future where drag queens and kings can co-exist in the same werkroom.

“I mean, it happens and works in Dragula so I can’t see a world where it doesn’t work in Drag Race, especially because there was a time where people were like, ‘Women can’t compete on Drag Race!’ or ‘Trans people can’t compete on Drag Race!’” she explained.

“And we’ve seen that they come and slay the house down. They do better than us! Victoria Scone absolutely would’ve won UK three had she not been sadly injured. It goes to show that all drag is valid.”

Of course, we had to ask Blu if she would consider returning for that much-rumoured Drag Race winners’ season. While she intends to take time to enjoy her reign, Blu said UK vs the World is “not the end for me on Drag Race”.

“I’d love to be back in that werkroom,” she continued, before revealing her shady strategy: “I’d probably do shite, but I’d go in, try and win the first episode and eliminate the biggest bitch there.

“Then I’d dust off my hands and go because I imagine people wouldn’t want me around for long, especially if there’s a lipstick format!”

You can also listen to Blu’s interview in full on the latest episode of Snatched! – our podcast dedicated to all-things Drag Race – which is now available on all streaming services including Spotify and Apple Podcasts.