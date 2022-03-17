8 exciting new LGBTQ+ shows still to come in 2022

First Kill

Premiere date: TBA

Based on Victoria “V. E.” Schwab’s short story of the same name, First Kill will follow a teenage vampire called Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook), who must “make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family.” Juliette sets her sights on a new girl in town called Calliope (Imani Lewis), who is a vampire hunter from a family of renowned slayers. The synopsis adds: “Both find that the other won’t be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for.” Schwab’s story was first published in the Imprint story collection Vampire Never Get Old: Tales with Fresh Bite. She previously described the tale as “Killing Eve meets Buffy” – so yes, this is one of our most anticipated new shows of the year. Felicia D. Henderson – whose previous credits include Moesha, Sister, Sister, Gossip Girl, Fringe and Marvel’s The Punisher – serves as showrunner, while Schwab writes and executive produces. American Horror Story alum Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss will executive produce the eight-part vampire drama under their Belletrist Productions banner. First Kill is expected to premiere later this year on Netflix.