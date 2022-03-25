Joseph Shepherd has launched his pop career with the help of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World star and icon Jimbo.

Best known as the host of Exposed, a YouTube series in which he interviews various queens from all corners of the Drag Race franchise, Shepherd has taken the “leap” and pursued his pop star dreams with the infectious anthem, Don’t Call Me.

On why now was the perfect time for him to become a musician, Joseph tells GAY TIMES that “getting out of the corporate job world gave me a new outlook on life.”

“I felt like my creativity could fully blossom,” he says. “When you’re producing shows in the corporate entertainment world, your creativity and ideas are always either denied or changed so much that your vision never comes to life.

“So I said, ‘Let’s become that pop star. Let’s make those 90s and early 2000s music videos. Let’s just have fun!'”

The clip for Don’t Call Me, which stemmed from the “annoyance” of speaking on the phone, sees Joseph pay homage to Wes Craven’s critically-acclaimed horror franchise, Scream, and Drew Barrymore’s iconic opening kill in the original.

“I have always had a fascination with horror movies and absolutely love watching all of the bad B or even C horror films that are hidden on Amazon Prime or Hulu,” he explains.

“We all thought [Drew] was going to be the main character of the movie as she was on all posters and top on billing but surprise, she was the first killed. So, I wanted to recreate it but make it comical, fun, cinematic, and of course camp.

“We have seen people parody the scene but it’s always in a blonde wig. I had never seen a guy do the scene as themselves so I said, ‘Bleach the hair and let’s shoot!'”

Directed by Colton Tran, the music video also stars Jimbo in the role of Ghostface, although the Drag Race star has opted to embody the role with her signature breastplate, lingerie and blonde hair, rather than the serial killer’s classic black-and-white costume.

“Jimbo was and is life. I have admired and related to his beautiful world of creativity, and I really wanted to work with someone who understands the creative process and would amplify my vision,” says Joseph.

“That is exactly what he did plus more. Jimbo is an extremely hard worker and was so much fun to have on set. We got to have a pillow fight in bed. Plus, I was smothered by his boobs, chased around, and then stabbed by him. Iconic.”

Don’t Call Me will be the first single from a bigger collection.

Joseph admits that he would “absolutely love” to collaborate with some of the Drag Race stars he’s interviewed, but is intending to have his “pop identity not so focused” on the franchise.

“No one likes when an album only has features!” he adds. “So, if I do bring in more queens, it would probably be for one song. One feature.”

Don’t Call Me is now available on all streaming services. You can watch the brilliant music video here or below.