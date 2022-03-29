Drag Race season 14: Should the candy bar twist stay or… sashay away?

What did the eliminated queens have to say?

June Jambalaya: “I think it’s a great idea to give hope to the girls but shouldn’t be something you depend on.”

Alyssa Hunter: “I think it is fun but at the same time very scary. It was definitely something different that felt like a second chance.”

Orion Story: “I thought it was fun. Immunities on Drag Race have not been done in quite a while. It definitely makes for great suspenseful television. I would have enjoyed it more if I had gotten it though to be honest.”

Maddy Morphosis: “I liked it. I think it really adds a little drama and suspense to the end of each episode. I just wish the twist had a different ending.”

Kerri Colby: “I feel like I am the golden bar and the golden ticket no matter what happens on that show. However, I was very much shocked and in disbelief that I did not get the golden opportunity.”

Jasmine Kennedie: “As a competitor, the golden ticket has a great benefit to us. It’s that last hope that fate is on your side in the competition. It’s something fresh also and nods to the immunity that Drag Race used to have in earlier seasons.”

Thoughts? Should the candy bar twist make a return in season 15, or should it – like season eight’s Shade Tree – get the chop?

