Drag Race España season 2 just raised the bar for the entire franchise

Last Sunday, as I sat on my sofa, I was embracing myself for a tiring sequence of lip-syncs of original tracks but, surprisingly, I couldn’t have been more wrong. The last episode of the second season of Drag Race España left judges and viewers gagging. These queens have proved they didn’t came to play, but they came to slay.

As we know, the Talent Show is the challenge originally from All Stars that has become an opportunity for almost every competitor to showcase her latest single, with the exception of a few memorable ones.

But the ‘Supremme Eleganza Talent Extravaganza’ was a whole different story. As talent shows are not a very common thing in Spain, we were ready to see a disaster. However, we have not only seen variety, but also a high level of performances that can set a new standard for future international versions and even for All Stars.

Drag Sethlas brought the Canary Island carnival to the main stage. In a Transformers-inspired show, she delivered a breathtaking dance routine with seven-inch high-heels. Her closing sequence with a jump-split from such a high platform could make the International Olympic Committee consider including a drag competition in the next Olympic Games.

The incredibly young Jota Carajota surprised everyone with an amusing spoken word performance followed by flamenco music. Juriji der Klee impressed the audience with a very drag version of L’amour est un oiseau rebelle, a classic from the French opera Carmen. We indeed had some lip syncs, but Diamante Merybrown established a new baseline. If you’re going to lip sync, that’s the energy we need to see.