Drag Race All Stars 7’s game-changing new format is the best twist ever

In the words of Jaida Essence Hall, “Everybody and they mama’s and they grandmama’s mama’s, they ancestors done came up from the ground and said, ‘We need an all-winners season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.’” Following years of rumours and anticipation as to which former champion would conquer over them all, Quarter Quell-style, the first ever winners’ season in RuPaul’s Emmy Award-winning empire premiered this week and reintroduced eight of the fiercest entertainers in the franchise’s herstory: Jaida (season 12), Jinkx Monsoon (season five), Monét X Change (season 10, All Stars 4), Raja (season three), Shea Couleé (season nine, All Stars 5), The Vivienne (UK season one), Trinity the Tuck (season nine, All Stars 4) and Yvie Oddly (season 11).

The first two episodes, which saw the queens record a verse for RuPaul’s new single Legendary and compete in two Snatch Games, were met with unanimous praise from viewers for, of course, the sheer amount of charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent and – because this is Drag Race – the brand Ru twist. For the first time in herstory, no queen will have to hear the dreaded “sashay away” from the Blame It On The Edit star. To quote Jaida, again, “Gay gasp!” Instead, the top two All Stars of the week will be awarded a Legendary Legend Star and the winner of the lip-sync for your legacy will, as per, earn a $10,000 tip and the power to “block” one of the six safe queens with the Platinum Plunger; meaning she’ll be prevented from winning a star the following week – even if she wins the challenge. [Insert another “Gay gasp!” here.]

The season will culminate with the four queens who have collected the most Legendary Legend Stars lip-syncing for the crown, the title of “Queen of Queens” and the series’ highest cash prize ever at $200,000. Admittedly, there have been some twists and turns in Drag Race’s ever-expanding herstory that were… questionable (jury vote, ahem), but Ru’s decision to not send any of his champions home is undoubtedly the best, ever. Here’s why: