Claudia Valentina proves she’s a pop force to be reckoned with at The Great Escape festival

Sitting under a ‘YAS QWEEN!’ sign in Brighton’s legendary Revenge bar, Claudia Valentina was hours away from performing on the GAY TIMES stage at The Great Escape – her first-ever festival as an artist. Since starting out in the West End when she was just 10-years-old, the singer-songwriter has been laying the groundwork for pop perfection for the best part of a decade. “I’ve literally been recording and writing since I was like 10 and before that, my whole childhood had been doing full time theatre,” she said. “I started in Billy Elliot in the West End when I was 9/10-years-old and it’s just always been constantly, I’d say like five years, doing every single audition you can do in America, every single session ever, written a million and five songs, so it has been a long process.”

The London-based artist captivated the audience at the night’s show on 13 May, effortlessly switching from bops to ballads during her 30-minute set. Songs like Seven and the soon to be released Sweat proved to be favourites with the crowd, which packed out the Revenge nightclub. The Great Escape is a three-day music festival that takes place every May, existing to showcase more than 450 up and coming artists from across the world by taking over 35 walk-able venues across Brighton and Hove, with this year’s celebrations having a special focus on LGBTQ+ talent through its partnership with GAY TIMES. Claudia, an ally of the community, said “it feels amazing to be able to use my platform to talk about it and to do a show like this, it’s super exciting.”

The Great Escape is your first festival! How are you feeling about performing?

First festival, I’m loving it. I’m so excited. I was meant to do Reading and Leeds last year, but then I got coronavirus the night before. It’s pretty peak, but we move and we’re here now!

You’re someone who started out in the industry at a really young age, working on the West End from the age of 10. How has the transition from that into a fully fledged musician been for you?

Well, I feel like I’ve been doing the same thing that I’m doing now since I was young and like, only ever wanted to do this since I was a kid and I had never thought about anything else. So yeah, just still at it – but it feels a lot more like things are happening now. So, that’s exciting because most of my life it’s just been like, groundwork. It’s exciting [to be] doing stuff like this.

So has it felt like it’s all moved really quickly at once for you or been a much more gradual process?

For some musicians, their first song will go viral overnight and they’re thrown into the spotlight. It sounds like you’re quite grateful you’ve had this time to really learn and perfect what you’re doing?

Totally, because for me I’m more interested in having a long career and being an artist that will have a whole world around it, and there’s only like, Rihanna and Rosalía recently that I’ve seen have created a whole brand and whole world around who they are and their personality, their music, their style – the whole thing around it is a massive empire. And there’s so many artists, especially nowadays, music is so transient and here and there. But, I want to have something huge, so I’m not disheartened by not having a quick thing. I want it to be a huge, long thing and however long that takes to get there, it’s a powerful thing.