Chile’s first trans deputy on fighting for LGBTQ+ rights: “I feel very prepared”

Emilia Schneider is part of the new generation of young people who come to the Chilean democratic institutions from social movements. At 25-years-old, she has become the first trans woman elected deputy in the history of the country. She is a member of the Comunes party, which is part of the Frente Amplio coalition of President Gabriel Boric (36). The parliamentarian will represent District 10 of Santiago de Chile.

Her name began to resonate in 2018 during the student mobilization days known as “Feminist May”, in which university and high school students demonstrated against sexual abuse within educational institutions, demanding gender equality as well as the elimination of sexism in education.

“Not only do I come to represent feminists and sexual dissidence, but also a vast majority that wants changes. I am part of the government coalition, I am a leftist woman and I believe in a future in which Chile guarantees social rights, has a full democracy and where we are freer and more equal than today, when there is still so much inequality,” declared the deputy in this exclusive interview for GAY TIMES.

On 11 March, three other LGBTI women arrived at the National Congress with Schneider: Marcela Riquelme, Camila Musante and María Francisca Bello. Boric has also appointed two openly LGBTI members to accompany him to La Moneda. The teacher and athlete Alexandra Benado Vergara assumed the Ministry of Sports, while the teacher Marco Antonio Ávila was appointed Minister of Education.

Hi Emilia, congratulations on your achievement. How are you?

Thanks! I’m fine, very tired because of the agenda, many people have come to see Boric’s change of command.

How did your involvement with politics begin?

My interest in politics arises from a personal question, from trying to find answers to violence and discrimination that I have experienced as part of sexual diversity, my friends, my mother, my environment in general and also my activism in student mobilizations. In 2011, I was still at school when the president [Boric] himself, the minister [Camila] Vallejo and the minister [Giorgio] Jackson were student leaders. It was a moment of great politicization for my generation, and we wondered why our leaders did not incorporate feminist and sexual dissidence perspectives. Little by little we got involved in activism and that would lead me to more activism once I entered university.

And from activism to becoming a deputy?

My initial roles were far from being visible. I liked grassroots work, more community work, and then I had to assume leadership positions. At university, my first space for social militancy was the secretary for sexuality and gender. We achieved important changes in the universities and in this process the mobilizations of 2018 took place, a very important year for the Chilean feminist movement. Being a spokeswoman for March 8th was a turning point for me, because from that moment on I had much more visibility. At that time I was a leader in my faculty and later became president of the Student Federation of the University of Chile. I had to live through the social unrest and the pandemic in this position. They were very demanding situations, but with a lot of political learning. I was a candidate for the constituent assembly, the convention to write the new Constitution, but I was not elected. Then they convinced me to try the deputation, and I was elected.

What does it mean to you to be the first trans deputy in Chile?

A tremendous pride and a tremendous responsibility because I feel like I inherited a legacy of struggle from many companions. I got here precisely because there were trans companions, LGBTI activists who opened up space for us to live with more rights. We have a task of reparation for the companions who paved the way and who have not been able to enjoy these rights, as well as a mandate for the future and to be able to contribute so that future generations, in particular the LGBTI community, do not experience the same violence, discrimination and precariousness that we have experienced.

The most remarkable fact of the last elections in Chile has been without a doubt the entry of young people in democratic institutions…

There is an important role for youth, but it is not just a matter of age. For a decade there has been a very powerful eruption of leadership coming from social movements, from citizen organisations, which has occurred precisely in the heat of the mobilisation process. All of this is embodied very well by our president, who a decade ago was a social leader. The coalition to which I belong comes from social struggles. And that seems very positive to me since it supposes a rupture with politics and a very exclusive, closed and elitist democracy. Little by little we have been breaking that, and new voices are now being heard. But not individual voices, but voices that represent social struggles. This fills me with great hope for this process.

Do you think it is something that has come to stay, or is it the result of a specific moment?

I hope this is here to stay. However, none of that is given, you have to work for it, and you have to work to meet the expectations of citizens. We are writing a new Constitution to finally end the legacy of the dictatorship and at the same time be able to work and dialogue with the people. The transformations we dream of are not possible in a period of four years, but they are, if we are capable of communicating, organising, articulating. I have great hope that this is here to stay, that we are here to stay.