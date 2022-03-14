Chile’s first trans deputy on fighting for LGBTQ+ rights: “I feel very prepared”

Emilia Schneider is part of the new generation of young people who come to the Chilean democratic institutions from social movements. At 25-years-old, she has become the first trans woman elected deputy in the history of the country. She is a member of the Comunes party, which is part of the Frente Amplio coalition of President Gabriel Boric (36). The parliamentarian will represent District 10 of Santiago de Chile.
Her name began to resonate in 2018 during the student mobilization days known as “Feminist May”, in which university and high school students demonstrated against sexual abuse within educational institutions, demanding gender equality as well as the elimination of sexism in education.
“Not only do I come to represent feminists and sexual dissidence, but also a vast majority that wants changes. I am part of the government coalition, I am a leftist woman and I believe in a future in which Chile guarantees social rights, has a full democracy and where we are freer and more equal than today, when there is still so much inequality,” declared the deputy in this exclusive interview for GAY TIMES.
On 11 March, three other LGBTI women arrived at the National Congress with Schneider: Marcela Riquelme, Camila Musante and María Francisca Bello. Boric has also appointed two openly LGBTI members to accompany him to La Moneda. The teacher and athlete Alexandra Benado Vergara assumed the Ministry of Sports, while the teacher Marco Antonio Ávila was appointed Minister of Education.
Hi Emilia, congratulations on your achievement. How are you?
Thanks! I’m fine, very tired because of the agenda, many people have come to see Boric’s change of command.
How did your involvement with politics begin?
My interest in politics arises from a personal question, from trying to find answers to violence and discrimination that I have experienced as part of sexual diversity, my friends, my mother, my environment in general and also my activism in student mobilizations. In 2011, I was still at school when the president [Boric] himself, the minister [Camila] Vallejo and the minister [Giorgio] Jackson were student leaders. It was a moment of great politicization for my generation, and we wondered why our leaders did not incorporate feminist and sexual dissidence perspectives. Little by little we got involved in activism and that would lead me to more activism once I entered university.
And from activism to becoming a deputy?
My initial roles were far from being visible. I liked grassroots work, more community work, and then I had to assume leadership positions. At university, my first space for social militancy was the secretary for sexuality and gender. We achieved important changes in the universities and in this process the mobilizations of 2018 took place, a very important year for the Chilean feminist movement. Being a spokeswoman for March 8th was a turning point for me, because from that moment on I had much more visibility. At that time I was a leader in my faculty and later became president of the Student Federation of the University of Chile. I had to live through the social unrest and the pandemic in this position. They were very demanding situations, but with a lot of political learning. I was a candidate for the constituent assembly, the convention to write the new Constitution, but I was not elected. Then they convinced me to try the deputation, and I was elected.
What does it mean to you to be the first trans deputy in Chile?
A tremendous pride and a tremendous responsibility because I feel like I inherited a legacy of struggle from many companions. I got here precisely because there were trans companions, LGBTI activists who opened up space for us to live with more rights. We have a task of reparation for the companions who paved the way and who have not been able to enjoy these rights, as well as a mandate for the future and to be able to contribute so that future generations, in particular the LGBTI community, do not experience the same violence, discrimination and precariousness that we have experienced.
The most remarkable fact of the last elections in Chile has been without a doubt the entry of young people in democratic institutions…
There is an important role for youth, but it is not just a matter of age. For a decade there has been a very powerful eruption of leadership coming from social movements, from citizen organisations, which has occurred precisely in the heat of the mobilisation process. All of this is embodied very well by our president, who a decade ago was a social leader. The coalition to which I belong comes from social struggles. And that seems very positive to me since it supposes a rupture with politics and a very exclusive, closed and elitist democracy. Little by little we have been breaking that, and new voices are now being heard. But not individual voices, but voices that represent social struggles. This fills me with great hope for this process.
Do you think it is something that has come to stay, or is it the result of a specific moment?
I hope this is here to stay. However, none of that is given, you have to work for it, and you have to work to meet the expectations of citizens. We are writing a new Constitution to finally end the legacy of the dictatorship and at the same time be able to work and dialogue with the people. The transformations we dream of are not possible in a period of four years, but they are, if we are capable of communicating, organising, articulating. I have great hope that this is here to stay, that we are here to stay.
It has been 10 years since the murder of Daniel Zamudio, a tragedy that prompted the approval of the law against discrimination. However, the legalization of same-sex marriage has been quite late compared to similar Latin American countries and there are also criticisms of the Zamudio Law in the way it deals with preventing discrimination.
The first thing is that there has indeed been progress in our country, the Gender Identity Law, Equal Marriage, but there has been a lack of attention to a more dramatic issue: the huge numbers of hate attacks and exclusion from work and education of the LGBTI community. In this sense, the Anti-Discrimination Law has been an ineffective tool. A reform of this law is already being processed in Congress, in which LGBTI organisations and activists have worked together. Still, other claims remain pending, such as labour inclusion and inclusion in education. Ten years after the murder of Daniel Zamudio, we see how society has changed profoundly. We live in a society that already understands sexual diversity, that believes that all people deserve equal rights without discrimination, but it is time for this to translate into public policies. And that is what I hope to contribute.
This week, the first same-sex marriages were celebrated. Now that it has been legalised, what are the most urgent demands of the collective?
We must urgently deal with the hate crimes and violence that we suffer. To live a decent life implies being able to feel safe in the streets and free to express ourselves. In addition, it must be understood that the demands of the LGBTI community do not differ much from those of the rest of the people. We demand the right to a decent job, to decent health, to public education, basically, to have access to full citizenship rights.
How should that be put into practice?
Firstly, we need to address everything that, as a result of the pandemic, has been lost in terms of employment and economic stability that also affects LGBTI people. One of the issues I have focused most, and that I hope to continue working on, is comprehensive sexual education. In Chile, we do not have it guaranteed as a right. Education is the only way to build a society free from hate and discrimination from the root. These are some of the things that I have discussed with the other colleagues that represent the LGBTI community in Congress. Also, the fact that the new Minister of Education is part of sexual diversity should pave the way to address these issues in the classroom.
You were a spokesperson for March 8th. In recent years, we have seen a proliferation of exclusionary trans discourses within feminism.
It is a phenomenon that I observe in the rest of the world with concern. It seems to me that it is losing focus, the feminist movement aims not to articulate ourselves by what we are, in terms of identity, but rather with what we believe in political terms. There are different ways of experiencing being a woman, being from the countryside, from the city, being rich, being poor, being a trans woman and being a cis woman, there are different ways of experiencing oppression. The focus has to be on how we articulate ourselves in these different experiences to transform our reality.
How is the situation in Chile? Do you feel welcomed by the feminist movement?
In Chile, these hate speeches in feminism have not penetrated as much. Our movement, as in Argentina or in most parts of Latin America, has an eclecticism in this sense. Feminism is built by trans women, cis women, women from different sectors of society, and this has also been marked by decisions made by the Chilean feminist movement. When I became the spokesperson for March 8th in 2018, it was probably the first time in Chile that there was a trans spokesperson in these marches. These types of decisions communicate to the movement that organized feminist spaces have a clear view. I think that Latin America is a bastion of resistance, in some way, of another possible feminism.
At the same time, the extreme right reached Congress for the first time and, as it has happened in other countries, their occupying democratic institutions could pose a risk to LGTBIQ+ people.
It is complex because we have a very fragmented Congress. There is the right, the extreme right, the different coalitions. We have the challenge of dialoguing with all the forces that want to move towards the future and not go back to an authoritarian and ultra-conservative past. I am worried about the advance of the extreme right in Chile as they have proved to be well organised and aware of the sectors and classes that they represent, thus making Pinochetism resurface, a shameless vindication of the dictatorship. In addition, they just focus on stirring the debates without offering a real contribution or trying to advance their proposal. This is because they simply do not have a project on how to get us out of the crisis that the world and our country are experiencing. The biggest challenge is, however, what kind of opposition they will choose to follow, the path of this regressive and ultra-conservative right or a more constructive one? In order to be able to advance in the line that we have been fighting for so long in the streets, we need the commitment not only from the Government but also from the society.
I suppose that during the election campaign, your contact has been with people who are already ideologically close to you in some way. Now that you are a deputy, how has the reaction of the population been?
I feel very much welcomed, especially in the territory I represent. I feel it is the culmination of the work done with social organizations, both as a student leader and as a feminist and sexual dissident activist. I feel very prepared, and I also hope to be a bridge thanks to the closeness I have with some sectors of the society. To be a bridge so that the Congress re-legitimizes itself and ceases to be a distant space in the eyes of the citizens. It is also a recognition of the fight for the visibility and dignity of our LGBTI community that has earned an indisputable place in our society.