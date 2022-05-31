Children need to see happy, loving LGBTQ+ families in books too

My twin daughters were still at nursery when they went on the playdate that broke my heart.

It was a warm summer afternoon, and they were playing happily with their friend whilst the friend’s mum and I drank tea and made the kind of small talk we both hoped might lead to proper friendship one day. Our kids had brought some dolls out to the garden and were tenderly tucking them into toy buggies. The cuteness factor was extremely high.

“These are twins,” declared one of my girls, pointing to the prams. “I’ll be mummy.”

Her friend pouted. “It’s my house. I want to be mummy.”

“That’s ok,” shrugged my daughter. “You be the other mummy.’”

“The other mummy?” Her friend was confused. “What’s that? There can’t be another mummy.”

And my daughters’ faces crumpled.

It was around this time they started to realise that our family, having two mums, was a little different to most other people’s. And it was one of many incidents that demonstrates how navigating parenthood as part of a lesbian couple can be a little different than doing it as part of a straight one. Still, there are few situations in which books aren’t my go-to solution, so I was soon browsing online, looking for stories that reflected our family set up.

I was surprised and disheartened by what I found. There were a couple of ‘classic’ titles, which now seemed pretty old-fashioned, and some about how all families are different, but almost nothing which simply featured families with two mums or two dads as part of the story.

I decided to try and change that, and my first book, The Pirate Mums, an LGBTQ+ inclusive picture book, was published by Oxford University Press last June. It was widely reviewed in national media, and became the first ever book starring a two-mum family to be read as a CBeebies bedtime story – by Sue Perkins on Red Nose Day, no less! The follow up, all about a little girl and her two dads, publishes this June.