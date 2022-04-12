Here are all the celebrities who’ve come out as LGBTQ+ in 2022 (so far)

The 2020s saw more celebrities coming out and flying the rainbow flag as members of the LGBTQ+ community than ever before. While a person’s sexual preference or gender should no longer be headline news, it’s important for youth – particularly queer youth who are struggling to come to terms with their own identity – to have visible role models to look up to and find inspiration from in mainstream media. Read ahead for all of the actors, singers, musicians, artists and influencers who have publicly come out in 2022.
Anna Paul
Known for: Influencer
Identifies as: Bisexual
“I’d date any gender as long as they’re nice.”
Ava Phillippe
Known for: Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s daughter
Identifies as: LGBTQ+
“I’m attracted to… people! (Gender is whatever).”
Bosco
Known for: RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14
Identifies as: Transgender
“I started HRT [hormone replacement therapy] after getting back from Drag Race. I also plan to start exploring some surgical options in the near future.”
Charlee Corra Disney
Known for: Disney heir
Identifies as: Transgender
“I certainly didn’t have any trans or non-binary role models. I didn’t see myself reflected in anyone, and that made me feel like there was something wrong with me.”
David Barta
Known for: Ex on the Beach (US) season 5
Identifies as: Pansexual
“Talking to guys is still pretty new for me. I’ve been interested in men for years now, I just haven’t been honest with myself.”
Emeli Sande
Known for: Singer
Identifies as: LGBTQ+
“I’m not sure what I identify as but I guess so. I just feel like I should fall in love with whoever I fall in love with.”
Jaiden Animations
Known for: YouTuber
Identifies as: Aroace
“I know what you’re thinking. That’s not gay, what the hell is that?”
John Cameron Mitchell
Known for: Actor
Identifies as: Non-binary
“I’m not trans, I’m non-binary, but that’s a slippery slope because the character is forced into an operation and is not really trans.”
Jasmine Kennedie
Known for: RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14
Identifies as: Transgender
“Seeing Kerri [Colby], seeing how confident she is in who she is, it just further affirmed what I’ve been feeling my whole life. I as well definitely do feel like I’m trans.”
Jerrod Carmichael
Known for: Stand-up comedian
Identifies as: Gay
“I thought I’d never, ever come out. At many points I thought I’d rather die than confront the truth of that, to actually say it to people. Because I know it changes some people’s perceptions of me. I can’t control that.”
Jessica Phillips
Known for: Broadway
Identifies as: LGBTQ+
“My relationship to myself — with myself — has been a decade in the making.”
Lil Wop
Known for: Rapper
Identifies as: Bisexual
“I’m Bisexual I Like Guys & Girls.”
Maria Thattil
Known for: Miss Universe Australia
Identifies as: Bisexual
“I’m grateful that I could model how to have a feared, big conversation in a gentle, simple way with no shame or stigma.”
Ozzy Lusth
Known for: Survivor
Identifies as: Bisexual
“And for my Republican Colleagues, and anyone else who matters, Yeah I’m Bisexual.”
Peach PRC
Known for: Singer
Identifies as: Lesbian
“I guess now is a good time to tell you all, I’m a lesbian.”
Sawyer Fredericks
Known for: The Voice
Identifies as: Bisexual
“Since I have not publicly said this in a post, I wanted to say that I am bisexual.”
Tevin Campbell
Known for: Singer/actor
Identifies as: LGBTQ+
“Tevin is [gay].”
Trinity The Tuck
Known for: RuPaul’s Drag Race season 9/All Stars 4
Identifies as: Trans non-binary
“I still don’t know where my journey will take me but I am trans-NB.”
Willow Pill
Known for: RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14
Identifies as: Trans femme
“It’s taken me a long time to come to terms with my transness because so much space has been taken up by my illness.”
