Black, queer and right here: Creating international safe spaces with The Blacker the Berry Project creator Jesualdo Lopez

When the powder keg of racial tensions exploded in 2020 and Black suffering became primetime news, Jesualdo Lopez, like many Black people during this time, grappled with feelings of hopelessness in the face of widespread distress. Born and raised in Lisbon to Bisseau-Guinean parents, Jesu, a 22-year-old filmmaker and cultural curator, recognised how systemic racism was destroying lives closer to home. As protests erupted across Lisbon in August 2020 in response to the allegedly racially-motivated murder of Bruno Cande Marques, a 39-year-old actor and father, Jesu felt the fallout of this tragedy keenly, “I was just so frustrated and I realised that there were no safe spaces for Black people in Lisbon let alone queer Black people.”

Months later, the feeling persisted. After having moved to Leeds to study filmmaking, Jesu encountered a similar problem, “the city wasn’t very diverse so it felt like there was nowhere I could go to find a sense of community.” Being in the depths of England’s third national lockdown only intensified his isolation. Necessity being the mother of invention, Jesu decided enough was enough and in March 2021 he created The Blacker The Berry Project (TBTB), a Black LGBTQ+ collective operating between Leeds and Lisbon. The Blacker The Berry Project holds creative, cultural and nightlife events in order to spotlight the work of Black queer people. Jesu created the project in order to build community in the spaces where he felt bereft; hoping to become a hub to foster creativity and kinship for Black queer people in the places he called home. The project aims to allow queer Black people space to develop their talents and showcase their work; events include club nights with open DJ slots for upcoming DJs and art exhibitions with affordable entry costs to enable those at the centre of the work to be able to reap its rewards.

The project began with online events as lockdown restricted in-person gatherings, yet a community focus shone through even in the burgeoning stages; as the project offered a salve to the loneliness of lockdown, making finding a community accessible and enjoyable. “We began with a fundraiser where we live-streamed performances from Black queer artists to raise money for charities back in Guinea Bissau and in Lisbon, it was quite successful and we managed to get people talking,” Jesu shares. In Leeds, as the world began to open, the project collaborated with university Black feminist societies to curate debates and roundtable talk events where people could share their ideas and discuss hot topics in a protected space. “It was very wholesome,” Jesu reminisces, “it was a Sunday which just added to the vibes, it was so chilled and everyone was able to have a really honest discussion. The following month we hosted a club night and we were also able to host an art exhibition in Wharf Chambers in Leeds. We were lucky because Wharf Chambers actually provided us with a £500 grant to host that event.” The project began with a not-for-profit agenda as Jesu wanted to keep entry costs low for those attending the events; accessibility was at the heart of his work but this also meant that events were often reliant on the goodwill of larger organisations. Nevertheless, despite the project being headed by a one man team, Jesu’s mission was sprawling and ambitious from the outset. In May 2021, TBTB held an exhibition showcasing the work of Black femme and non-binary people in the iconic venue of Galéria Ze dos Bois in what was Portugal’s largest ever Black, queer-focused event.

TBTB quickly gained notoriety and a loyal fanbase in both Lisbon and Leeds but the process has not been without hiccups. In order to ensure that events prioritise queer Black people, Jesu applies a safer spaces policy to his nightlife events. Such policies are designed to remind attendees to be conscious of the space they are occupying and advise on appropriate boundaries for all to respect. Some example policies advise attendees to adopt gender-neutral pronouns when addressing people they don’t know, whilst others advise that those who don’t identify with certain marginalised identities pay more for tickets to ensure that events remain financially accessible to those most in need of community and most at risk of financial instability. Such policies are commonplace in queer nighttime spaces and are adopted by many other event nights designed to cater to a specific demographics, including Pxssy Palace and Hungama London. Yet, when TBTB tried to implement such policies on their UK events, they were met with backlash.

“Navigating the project in Leeds was difficult I found. In Lisbon, it was a little bit easier because the Black queer scene there is bigger so there was a ready-made scene to tap into, but the first time we sold out an event in Leeds, it was mainly white people and then the next day I had members of our Black audience coming up to me saying that they felt uncomfortable because X, Y, Z happened and it was hard to hear,” Jesu recalls. “I understand that people want to support what I’m doing because they are my friends but I had to reiterate that there are other ways to support the work than buying tickets to a limited capacity event as a non-Black, queer person.” Although Jesu recognises that the issue is complex and exclusively queer Black spaces, though vital, are often difficult to create authentically. “In the North of England, queer Black people are more likely to have close non-Black friends just due to the demography of the North, so I can’t really control who comes. If people want to bring their friends, they should be free to do so. I think the solution for me is to hold smaller scale intimate events in order to cater to my audience.”