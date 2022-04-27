Baby Queen: “I don’t want to be put in a f**king stupid little box”

Being defined by labels and titles is affecting stuff. As an upcoming artist, Latham knew how easy it was to be prematurely penned as a “type” of artist. So, as her name grew so did her determination to dodge questions on sexuality. “At the beginning of my career, if anyone wanted to ask me anything about sexuality there was no fucking way I was going to speak about it,” she says. “People and magazines use how you classify your sexuality as your descriptor. Your defining factor becomes that word that people give you which I hate. It just overshadows what is really important to me, which is the fact that I want you to listen to my lyrics. I don’t want to be put in a fucking stupid little box.”

Latham’s attitude shifted, in part, due to her fans. While she found avoiding the questions “exhausting”, she wanted to uphold her principle of being transparent with listeners: “The closer I can get to who I truly am on the inside, the more I can portray that honest version to the fans.” As she began to open up, the artist found herself ensconced in a community fanbase. “It sounds so cliche, but every day I feel like I’m more confident. A lot of fans of Baby Queen are incredible,” she explains. “They’re so brave in a way that I never was growing up. I get fucking shit talked by in South Africa all the time but, now, I’ve found a community that has accepted me with open arms. I’m fully accepted regardless of anything about me. With Baby Queen, I’ve written songs about men and I’ve written songs about girls. I could be anything.” Finding a sense of closure in her fanbase has allowed the singer to detach from a need for labels altogether. “I’ve stopped putting the pressure on myself to define anything or to come to a place. I’m just gonna live my life and make my music and that’s it. You find your people out there who accept you for who you are, and I feel like that’s what I’ve got.”

Working hard on self-acceptance is one feat and Latham is on task to tackle another — her debut album. Baby Queen took to the stage at GAY TIMES Honours in November last year, performing her hits Wannabe, Want Me and Buzzkill. After making such an impression the first time, we’ve called the singer back to perform on a GAY TIMES stage. “I’ve never played Great Escape. I’m excited, man. I’m glad I’m on the GAY TIMES stage. It’s gonna be fucking lit,” Latham laughs.

The Wannabe singer adds: “GAY TIMES has been one of the main publications that have really been on team Baby Queen. You guys support the show Heartstopper which I’ve been writing music for. I feel like we’re really aligned. Being at GAY TIMES Honours was just the fucking coolest thing of my whole life. The vibe of the GAY TIMES community, and of the LGBTQ+ community in general, is just so accepting. GAY TIMES Honours is a great room to be in. Everyone’s a fucking legend and is lifting each other up. I’m excited to be back!”

Speaking on the progress of the record, the singer reveals it’s “half-finished for real this time” and has a finalised title and theme. “I’ve been struggling to be honest. Writing a song has become a really fucking laboriously difficult thing now. It’s essentially second album syndrome,” Latham tells GAY TIMES. “I’ve already put out so much music that I feel like I’m making a second album so I’m having a bit of an existential crisis, but it’ll be okay.” While Latham can’t give away a title, she hopes her new concept resonates with fans as much as her last project. Digging deep into the world of William Blake, the singer has pulled inspiration from the Romanticist poet. “The album concept is about the inability to be an adult. I’m supposed to be grown-up, but I still feel like a little child,” she explains. “I should have my shit together by now. It’s kind of like the balance or the contrast between innocence and experience.” The South African artist continues, likening her on-stage moniker to the poet’s introspective themes: “William Blake is one of my favourite poets and it’s why I love the juxtaposition of Baby Queen. It’s these two things going on at the same time.”

On the dawn of a new era, the musician has found herself reflecting on the bond between Bella Latham and Baby Queen. While the two are often flattened into one existence, the singer reveals she has been “separating” herself from the latter. “Baby Queen is an amplification of those more extroverted parts of myself and, through the music, I feed the truth,” she says, guesting outwardly. As if dealing with a glam-clad anti-pop Jekyll and Hyde situation, the star adds she “likes the separation” of the two: “It’s a little protective mechanism. I see myself as the cool older sister and Baby Queen is supposed to be your best friend.” In a musical sense, Latham defines her on-stage ego by “the honesty of the lyric”, no matter the genre, even if she likes to label it “intellectual pop”. The line between the two remains an amusing sliding scale, but Latham offers a final take on who and what Baby Queen is. “Baby Queen is a force of chaos,” she concludes. “Baby Queen is everything that I love about myself. I don’t necessarily love myself, but I fucking love Baby Queen.”

Baby Queen’s new single Colours Of You, taken from the official soundtrack of Netflix’s Heartstopper, is available to stream and download now.