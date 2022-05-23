All Stars 7’s The Vivienne reveals her favourite Drag Race moments in herstory

From her iconic feud with Divina de Campo to Jinkx Monsoon’s exhilarating lip-sync smackdown with Detox, The Vivienne is revealing her all-time favourite moments on RuPaul’s Drag Race. The world’s number-one Donald Trump impersonator, who memorably won the first season of the British spin-off, ruturned to the franchise on 20 May for the seventh season of All Stars – aka the first ever winners’ season. In just two episodes, Viv has reminded audiences why she became the UK’s inaugural (drag) superstar with her quintessential British sense-of-humour and wit and impeccable impersonation skills (her Nan deserves more praise!). In celebration of the most ambitious crossover event in herstory (Avengers: Endgame was easier to achieve, let’s be honest), we spoke with The Vivienne about her all-time favourite Drag Race moments including lip-syncs, eliminations and confrontations, as well as her thoughts on the current state of Drag Race UK.

All Stars 2, need she say more?

“All Stars 2 as a whole, that was the first time we got a talent show. We got to see what the queens do outside of Drag Race, what they can do with a production. We got to see Alaska singing that song with her nails and the introduction of the talent show which is now a Drag Race staple for All Stars. It’s coming into normal seasons outside of the US too. You now get to see from episode one what the queens can do and fall in love with them more. If you do a talent show on episode one you almost say, ‘Fuck she is so good, I don’t care if she can sew or not.'”

The domination of Bianca Del Rio

“Bianca Del Rio, the fact she was cast meant we got to see a queen that wasn’t heavily look based, but slayed the season in the same dress but a different colour every time! We got to see that drag isn’t just about being a look or a model. We also got a great Snatch Game with “Baloney!””



Drag Race UK, finally!

“Season one of UK was such a breath of fresh air of what British drag is. We got to see that that it’s not all about a look. It was so quintessentially British. I would love to see the British season go back to that, I think it’s become a bit Americanised in production. We want to see British drag on Drag Race.”

“A red wig and a silver dress? I don’t think”

“I can’t not say the red wig and silver dress moment! That was fun. I kind of wish it never happened, Divina [De Campo] and I haven’t spoken in a while. I turned 30 and I don’t want that anymore, I hope one day we can be friends again because we had been friends for years. Still, it was a fabulous telly moment. I wish Divina all the best.”

Alyssa Edwards and Coco Montrese’s iconic rivalry

“Alyssa and Coco will always be one of my favourites. Alyssa’s face when Coco walks in and the, “Girl, look how orange you fucking look!” All of that. That’s one of my favourite moments ever. I think it was such a great window into drag, the drag you don’t see on stage.”

“I don’t wanna see any fucking H&M!”

“H&M, I love that moment. I think anytime Ru gets like Tyra Banks or cries and stops crying and moves on is great.”