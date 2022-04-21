Admiral Duncan bombing: ‘It’s important to remember this horrendous attack on the LGBTQ+ community’

The Admiral Duncan bombing took place on 30 April 1999. I was 14, and recall reading about the nail bombings in the newspapers. At that time I was struggling to come to terms with my own identity as a gay man. I’ve written about the Admiral Duncan bombing before for GAY TIMES. Mark Healey is involved in commemorating the 1999 nail bombings and campaigns extensively around hate crime awareness. It was great chatting to Mark and learning more about how the Admiral Duncan attack relates to the other nail bombings that month.

Many of our readers will have heard of the Admiral Duncan bombing, but can you put this in the context of the other 1999 London bombings?

In total there were three nail bomb attacks. The first one was targeted against the Black community of Brixton, followed a week later with a bombing targeted against the Bengali-Asian community of Brick Lane and then the third bomb, at the Admiral Duncan, which targeted the gay community in Soho. David Copeland, the bomber, was driven by racism and homophobia. He wanted to create a race war. He planted bombs to stir up fear and hatred. He actually had a long list of other communities that he wanted to attack, but he was caught before he managed to carry out those attacks.

So he had clearly made detailed plans for these attacks?

Copeland had been in the Brixton area for several hours – he’d gone into the library and had been walking around with the bag on his back. That gave the police the picture of him with the cap and his basic identity, although they hadn’t identified who he was at this time. Copeland knew that the police were getting closer, so he went to the Admiral Duncan on the Friday, instead of the Saturday, which was 30th April, Easter Bank Holiday Weekend. Three people were killed: Andrea Dykes, Nick Moore and John Light. Andrea Dykes was pregnant and countless other people were injured – across all three bombings.

What do the bombings mean to you?

I used to drink in the Admiral Duncan, so personally to me it was an attack on a space that I use, it was an attack on people that I care about, it was a horrendous attack on our community. Today, it’s an opportunity to remember those that we lost, to stand in solidarity with those who need our support, but also to educate new generations to make sure that we do our best to prevent this from happening again.