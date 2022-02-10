“A chosen family? That’s gorgeous”: David Ames on new West End play Steve

We’re really excited for Steve, a queer comedy that opened in New York in 2015 and is about to make its European debut starring David Ames and Olivier Award-winner Jenna Russell.

It’s a play that celebrates all things musical theatre, and – unsurprisingly, given the show’s name – is full of timely references to, and affection for, Stephen Sondheim. The play shines a spotlight on LGBTQ+ relationships, both romantic and platonic, and considers the highs and lows of getting older.

It navigates long-term friendships, monogamy, saying goodbye and being alive. Ahead of the show’s opening night next week, we caught up with David Ames to find out a bit more about Steve and his role in the play.

Tell us a bit more about the show…

It’s kind of immersive – I don’t want to give too much away, but effectively it’s Joe Allen, the restaurant on Broadway in Manhattan. So when you walk in it’s like you’re going to be walking into a restaurant, and things just start happening from there. The opening scene of the play is basically a third of the entire play, we wanted to create as much of a vibe as possible.

It’s based in 2015, just as gay marriage had come into effect in the United States. A group of 40-something gays and their dear lesbian friends have a meal and they start discussing life and this new chapter within the LGBTQ+ world of things happening and changing – what does that mean to people? Being able to do that, to level up with a predominantly heterosexual society. That’s interesting because it raises the subject of functional relationships, the subject of monogamy, and it’s a really interesting conversation to have. It has been raised a few times through gay productions, but this play threw it out there and made the argument for both sides.

My character is in a relationship that’s malfunctioning and he is monogamous and friends of his are not. They start to highlight the fact that they have quite a wholesome relationship, as they have trust and honesty and openness, whereas this monogamous relationship doesn’t have those and has started to malfunction. What is the better relationship? This one where on the surface it all looks good but actually when you go deeper you don’t have this openness and honesty there – that’s important.

It deals with that, but it also deals with loss, losing a friend, reaching that age where your friends start to get ill. I certainly have had that recently, over the last few years, I’ve reached my late 30s and suddenly your friends are getting those illnesses that you only really thought your parents’ friends got and then suddenly you go, oh, that’s because when I was thinking that at that age… I’m now their age! So it all starts happening, and that’s really poignant.”

Steve pays homage to musical theatre, but it’s not a musical – tell us more about that…

It’s very heavily steeped in musical theatre. There are no musical numbers, no one sings, but with reference to the name of the play being Steve, there is a heavy bent on it being littered with Stephen Sondheim references which is very of the moment! Also it’s meta on so many levels, because we have the incredible Jenna Russell in our cast who is one the UK’s most prominent Stephen Sondheim musical theatre actresses. There are moments with lines which I never thought I would get to say to someone like Jenna! I tell her that she… she quotes Sondheim like a man! Things like that are so great.

What’s wonderful about it is that we are playing Broadway people who didn’t quite make it. But we are completely obsessed with Broadway, with musicals, the Sondheim fans and musical theatre fans will pick up reference after reference, even down to me ordering a vodka stinger which is a massive reference to Company, and you know throughout there are so many, we’re still discovering them. It’s a very timely production to stage now as a real tribute… the reason it’s called Steve is because I am Steven, and my partner is Stephen, and our son is also called Stevie, it’s a running joke.

What can you tell us about the character you play?

He is a guy having a massive crisis of confidence, mid-life, his best friend is unwell and his partner and him have become very distant, they have an eight-year-old child and they’re not married, but they are starting to struggle, they’re starting to fracture slightly and he discovers that something has been going on and it starts to all fall to pieces. Everything around him seems to be changing, but he isn’t, and he’s reluctant to change, and he’s clinging on to thinking that he’s right not to change. Whereas actually, the world is moving on and he either needs to adapt or stop. But if he stops, he’s going to lose all these people.