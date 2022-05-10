5 of the most iconic queer moments from Eurovision history

The Eurovision Song Contest has quickly become a TV staple and for good reason. The beloved camp competition has amassed a passionate audience ready to tune in and cheer for their favourite countries, performers, and a fun bit of rivalry.
Among its memorable mishaps and incredible on-screen moments, the platform has become a musical global stage to celebrate self-expression like never before. So, in an effort to commemorate Eurovision’s long-running success, we’ve pulled together five of the most incredible LGBTQ+ moments from the contest’s history.
Dana International
Dana, representing, Israel, made Eurovision history as the show’s first transgender performer. In 1998, the star took to the stage to perform Diva. Not only did Dana serve an incredible performance, but her admission permanently changed what Eurovision could mean to the trans and wider LGBTQ+ community. To make matters sweeter, the Israeli contestant was crowned the winner of the 43rd Eurovision Song Contest.
Måneskin
Now, it wouldn’t be a Eurovision ranking list without the modern Rock ‘n’ Roll phenomenon. Representing Italy, the iconic four-piece set the stage ablaze with gruff vocals, gritty guitar riffs and high-camp glamour. The band have since taken the industry by storm for their gender non-conforming style and contemporary flair.
Conchita Wurst
Appearing on the Eurovision stage in 2014, bearded drag queen Wurst proudly represented Austria. Reactions to the star were divisive, however, the singer shut down criticism with a stand-out performance, proving prejudice has no place in the contest. Wurst performed Rise Like a Phoenix and later won the hearts of audiences and the show. Whether you were a fan or not, Wurst’s deserved win is a lasting win for the LGBTQ+ community.
Ryan O’Shaughnessy
A political statement is never too far from the Eurovision stage. Whether it’s waving a flag or a performance including a same-sex kiss, the competition stage remains a battleground for visibility. While we are often graced with a handful of LGBTQ+ performers, often we find LGBTQ+ allies playing their part to demonstrate unity. In 2018, Ireland’s Ryan O’Shaughnessy performed Together featuring two male dancers who depicted an onstage love story. When asked about the performance at the time, the singer replied: “My only intention was to help people see that love is just love, and there’s no difference – whether it’s between a man and a woman, a woman and a woman or a man and a man.”
The Audience
Now, don’t start down voting us just yet. The audience, particularly LGBTQ+ viewers, are vital contributors to the Eurovision experience. From the competition’s infamous 2019 kiss cam which captured a heart-warming moment between a same-sex couple to the community-fulled humour online, a queer audience brings Eurovision to life in a whole new light.
