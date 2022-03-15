5 lesser known LGBTQ+ books you need to read

I love seeing LGBTQ+ characters and stories flourishing and finally being appreciated in the mainstream. But, I wanted to share a few books beyond the best-sellers – LGBTQ+ stories that are maybe slightly older or less well-known.

1. Dogs and Others (Psi I Ostali/пси и остали) – Biljana Jovanović

I came across this book by complete chance, in an attempt to learn more about Serbia, the country where part of my partner’s family are from. I didn’t even know it was an LGBTQ+ themed book when I picked it up, but I absolutely rushed through it once I started reading it.

It is definitely not a conventional read, as large parts of the book are written as a stream of consciousness. It’s not always clear how different bits of the narrative are connected to each other temporally, and sometimes we don’t know what actually happens, what is a dream, what is fantasy, whether we’re seeing past or present. Yet despite the experimental style, it is not difficult to read, and the sense of the main character struggling to deal with the difficulties she is handed in life, becomes more palpable through the expressive style used.

Widely considered to be one of the first depictions of lesbianism in mainstream Serbian literature, Dogs and Others shows the trials of coming of age in 1970s Belgrade. Main character Lidia lives with her elderly grandmother and her mentally ill brother, and various characters in her environment (including her distant mother) move in and out of her life.

2. Families We Choose – Kath Weston

In this early-90s non-fiction book, Kath Weston explores the various approaches that lesbians and gay men have to family: questions of marriage, child-rearing, care, and obligation are all unearthed and dissected from a multitude of angles. The book is based on the fieldwork Weston did around San Francisco in the 90s, but this isn’t just an academic investigation. Weston spends a good amount letting her research participants speak for themselves, and hence most of the book is told through personal anecdotes, rather than theoretical musings on the topic of kinship.

I found it incredibly refreshing to see the variety of views on display in the book – there is no sense that Weston is trying to find one simplistic solution to the ‘problems’ of family. Rather, she binds the various stories together to show how different experiences with family create different views on what ‘family’ should mean.

While some of her participants talk about how freeing it is for them to consider their non-biological loved ones ‘family’, other participants talk about how their cultural and linguistic backgrounds give them a different view, where ‘family’ cannot necessarily applied to non-blood relatives, but also does not indicate a higher space in the hierarchy.