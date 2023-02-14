4 LGBTQ+ novels to hit you right in the feels

Deeply meaningful heart-shaped merchandise is being purchased. Truckloads of pesticide-infused roses are being imported. Loved-up couples are walking round with a little extra pep in their step. Yes, Valentine’s Day is here.

Love it or loathe it, the day honouring the patron saint of beekeepers and people with epilepsy naturally provides the perfect opportunity to reflect on what it means to love and be loved. These four novels exquisitely explore how messy and complicated and agonising love – perhaps especially queer love – can be, and they’re guaranteed to get those tear ducts working.

Lie With Me by Philippe Besson

A chance encounter with a young man in Bordeaux prompts Philippe to recall his first love. We are transported to a sleepy provincial town in 1984 where two teenage boys with very different lives are navigating intimacy in a world not meant for them.

Their relationship is defined by both intense passion and unbridgeable distance. Besson’s tender portrayal of sexual and romantic awakening breathes new life into the familiar trope of secret trysts with a closeted lover. In this age of incessant swiping and scrolling, there is also something nostalgic about how the teens arrange to meet via discrete telephone calls and putting notes in lockers.

Elegantly translated by eighties icon and self-confessed Francophile Molly Ringwald (yes, that’s Claire from The Breakfast Club), it is an achingly beautiful story of lust and longing, of shame and regret. Often compared to Call Me by Your Name, the book has also been made into a film due for release in late February 2023.

On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong

This debut novel by the Vietnamese American poet Ocean Vuong is written as a letter from a son (Little Dog) to his mother, who is unable to read. Lyrical and inventive, it tells the story of a Vietnamese family impacted by war and making a new life for themselves in New England. Dealing with issues of race, class, and substance abuse, the novel seeks to scale lofty heights, and it almost always reaches them. If Vuong’s social commentary occasionally appears slightly strained, his depictions of the everyday are always convincing.

From the characters we meet at the nail salon where his mother works, to the grotty trailer in which Little Dog’s lover lives, Vuong paints a vivid picture of the darker side of contemporary America. It is striking that so much of the novel deals with the love Little Dog has for his family. His difficult relationship with his mother is at the heart of the book, the cathartic act of writing to her helping Little Dog heal. A simply gorgeous read.