10 stars you didn’t know were non-binary

Leo Baker

Pronouns: They/Them/He/Him

Known for: X Games, Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1&2

The founder of the New York City skate project, Baker has revolved around the sport of skating since they were young. Speaking to GAY TIMES, the sports star talked about identifying as LGBTQ+ and being misgendered. “I’m not a female and people keep saying you’re the best fucking woman skater. I’m like oh god, please stop,” they said. Baker also encapsulated what it’s like to try and adhere to preconceived gender norms that revolved around the sport. “For a long time, you had to look a certain way or you didn’t get to be successful as a non-male skater,” he explains. “I just got to a point where I was like, well fuck it then I’ll just get a job. I’m gonna keep skating my whole life but if you don’t like me, fuck too bad, because I’m not going to conform to whatever shit. That is the essence of what going against the grain feels like because I feel like I’m swimming upstream and I have to dress like fucking feminine or I don’t get support. Well, oh surprise, I’m fucking trans so none of that is happening!”