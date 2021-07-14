10 stars you didn’t know were non-binary

International Non-Binary People’s Day day is upon us and, today, we are joining in the collective celebration of non-binary people. Non-binary people are often misunderstood or misrepresented in the media due to a lack of understanding and awareness of their identity. At GAY TIMES, we have curated a group of celebrities, who you may not know identify as non-binary in an effort to support awareness and greater knowledge about their identity. These stars have publicly identified as non-binary across talk shows, interviews and press panels, so let’s celebrate them!
Amandla Stenberg
Pronouns: They/Them/She/Her
Known for: The Hate U Give, Everything, Everything
The 22-year-old actor made a name for themselves for their incredible portrayal as Rue in The Hunger Games; a role in which they won a Teen Choice Award for. Stenberg has been an outspoken advocate of LGBTQ+ youth and gender identity. In 2017, the rising talent explained their relationship with identity. “[Gender] can be pretty much whatever you want it to be,” Amandla said. “I tend to believe that gender as we’ve set it up in current-day society doesn’t actually exist.” The Everything, Everything actor also noted their preferences in pronouns, but reiterated the level of significance they have for them. “I’ve said before that I’m comfortable with using the pronouns ‘they’ or ‘them’ alongside ‘she’ and ‘her’ just because that’s a conversation that’s important to me,” Amandla explained. “I don’t necessarily always prescribe to female pronouns just because I don’t think that pronouns are necessarily very meaningful.”
Brigette Lundy-Paine
Pronouns: They/Them
Known for: Atypical, Bill & Ted Face the Music
American actor Brigette Lundy-Paine has come into the spotlight following their incredible performance as Casey Gardner in Atypical. The Netflix show has developed a cult following for its depiction of autism and representation of LGBTQ+ identities. In the series, we see Lundy-Paine’s character navigate her sexuality as she realises she is bisexual. In 2019, the actor came out as non-binary in a social media post. ““I’m non-binary, always felt a lil bit boy, lil bit girl, lil bit neither,” Lundy-Paine wrote. “Using they/them as of late n it feels right. scary af to come out n been rly putting this off. But I feel I owe it to myself and to all of us who struggle w gender.”
Demi Lovato
Pronouns: They/Them
Known for: Camp Rock, Princess Protection Program, Confident
On May 19, Demi Lovato came out as non-binary announced they were changing their pronouns to they/them. The 28-year-old is an acclaimed cultural figure who made a name for themselves at Disney and became globally known for their successful career as a recording artist. “I will be officially changing my pronouns to them/them. I feel this best represents the fluidity in my gender expression,” they said. “Not only has my life been a journey for myself. I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras.”
Indya Moore
Pronouns: They/Them/She/Her
Known for: Pose, Queen & Slim
Indya broke into TV and films after their portrayal of a trans woman named Angel on FX’s Pose. The show has been labelled a success for its trailblazing representation of New York’s iconic ballroom culture in the 1980s. The fearless show digs deep into the lives of trans characters and their daily struggles during the era. In conversation with Pose costar MJ Rodriguez, Moore explained why non-binary representation is necessary. “I’m non-binary but I don’t really talk about it that much,” Moore said. “I don’t feel like people really are there yet for understanding it, which I don’t mind, but I also acknowledge the way people see me as a woman.”
Elliot Page
Pronouns: He/Him/They/Them
Known for: Juno, The Umbrella Academy, Inception
Many of us are familiar with the outstanding career Elliot Page has had. While audiences are aware of Elliot’s transition, from female to male, the detail of their non-binary identity is often overlooked. In his first interview post-coming out as trans, Elliot revealed he likes to refer to himself as a “transgender guy,” as well as non-binary and queer. “It’s a complicated journey and an ongoing process,” he said, speaking about understanding his own identity.
Tommy Dorfman
Pronouns: They/Them
Known for:13 Reasons Why, Insatiable
Known best for their role as Ryan Shaver in The 13 Reasons Why, Dorfman has spoken candidly about their presentation of gender. “Growing up, I hated the idea that clothing was gendered. I identify as non-binary,” he reveals. “I present as mostly masculine because it’s just how I feel, but I’ve never had this idea that clothing should be one thing or the other,” the 29-year-old actor told Refinery29. Dorfman also revealed the way they connect to their gender can be quite open. “Sometimes it’s a protective thing and sometimes it’s just who I am at the time. I, as a person, am very fluid. I feel different hour by hour, day by day.”
Leo Baker
Pronouns: They/Them/He/Him
Known for: X Games, Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1&2
The founder of the New York City skate project, Baker has revolved around the sport of skating since they were young. Speaking to GAY TIMES, the sports star talked about identifying as LGBTQ+ and being misgendered. “I’m not a female and people keep saying you’re the best fucking woman skater. I’m like oh god, please stop,” they said. Baker also encapsulated what it’s like to try and adhere to preconceived gender norms that revolved around the sport. “For a long time, you had to look a certain way or you didn’t get to be successful as a non-male skater,” he explains. “I just got to a point where I was like, well fuck it then I’ll just get a job. I’m gonna keep skating my whole life but if you don’t like me, fuck too bad, because I’m not going to conform to whatever shit. That is the essence of what going against the grain feels like because I feel like I’m swimming upstream and I have to dress like fucking feminine or I don’t get support. Well, oh surprise, I’m fucking trans so none of that is happening!”
Asia Kate Dillon
Pronouns: They/Them
Known for: Billions, Orange Is The New Black
Breaking barriers, Asia Kate Dillion became the first-ever non-binary lead character in a TV series after landing a role in Billions. The actor had background roles before becoming a popular talent with the frenzy surrounding Orange Is The New Black. In 2017, the star penned a letter to the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS) asking why “‘‘actor’ and ‘actress’ denote anatomy or identity and why it is necessary to denote either in the first place?”. As the discussion regarding nomination categories continues to unfold, it was recently announced The Emmys will be moving forward with gender neutral titles to be more inclusive. Nominees and winners, in any performer category titled ‘Actor’ or ‘Actress’, will be able to request to have their nomination certificate (and Emmy statuette) carry the term ‘Performer’.
Dua Saleh
Pronouns: They/Them/He/Him
Known for: Rosetta, Sex Education
An artist and activist, Dua Saleh is one to watch. They have long been vocal about their politics and personal perspectives. In an interview with Them, the singer revealed they came out as non-binary in collage and described themselves as “always been on gay shit.” The creative also explained their interest in various art forms, including manga, as an avenue of exploration and visibility. “Main characters often tap into a tremendous amount of untapped energy,” they said. There’s a transmutational process that goes beyond any human capabilities. It’s intriguing for a trans person like myself, especially being nonbinary.”
Theo Germaine
Pronouns:They/Them
Known for: The Politician, Work In Progress
American actor Theo Germaine landed their breakout role as James on Ryan Murphy’s satirical comedy The Politician alongside Hollywood icons such as Jessica Lange, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Bette Midler. Theo, who identifies as trans non-binary, says the role is “unique” because their gender identity isn’t addressed on the series, it’s simply left open to interpretation. “Most of the auditions that trans folk go on are very specifically about gender identity, which is really great because I want those stories to be told, but having the opportunity to do something that focuses on something entirely different where I can just be myself in my gender identity and do other things, felt great,” Theo told GAY TIMES. “Ryan’s writing and his work and this show have really changed me from a person who was like, ‘Is this possible?’ to ‘This is totally possible and it’s going to happen.’”