10 LGBTQ+ books you have to read this Pride Month

Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé

First-time author Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé is a bold new voice in Young Adult literature. In her debut novel, Ace of Spades is a dark, gritty thriller that delves deep into the world of Black queer sexuality, class, and institutionalised racism. Set in Niveus Private Academy, Ace of Spades is best described as Gossip Girl meets Gets out – it’s witty, slick, and undeniably mysterious. It’s a new novel you won’t want to miss out on.

Stone Fruit by Lee Lai

A stunning watercolour graphic novel, Lee Lai captures the vulnerability of an evolving relationship; one that can stray from joyous shared moments to isolated distance. Bron and Ray are a queer couple that joy looking after Ray’s six-year-old niece, but between the euphoric moments adventuring fictional worlds together, the pair become distant. Soon enough they learn they must face their own barriers to find themselves. Awash with grey and blue hues, this book may seem like a dreary, disheartening read, and while it’s not an easy-going narrative, it shares an unyielding sentiment of pain, reconciliation, and understanding. Lee Lai pulls off an incredibly illustrated story that doesn’t quite offer closure, but leaves the reader with a realistic look into a world where some relationships aren’t picture perfect.

Gay Bar: Why We Went Out by Jeremy Atherton Lin

In a time of lockdowns, social distancing and general pandemic isolation, Gay Bar: Why We Went Out is a refreshing glimpse into the sweaty glory of the humble queer haven we’ve missed in the last year. From hotspots in San Francisco’s Castro neighbourhood to iconic public houses in London, Jeremy Atherton Lin explores gay bars across both sides of the Atlantic as he details his past experiences with these queer venues.

Lin’s anecdotes span several decades, from the sexually liberated parties of the 1980s, to the sad closure of too many queer venues in the last 10 years. In parts a historic look at the early struggle of queer clubbing at a time of police raids and rampant homophobia, Lin also weaves his first-hand account of the chaotic, brilliant – and sometimes seedy – nights he spent sinking back drinks and dancing the night away. Lin does well to pull the reader through the doors of gay bars across time periods and cities, so much so that Gay Bar at times reads like a piece of fiction. If you’re looking for an honest and visceral reading experience, Gay Bar really is the book for you, as Lin thrusts us back into the world of sweaty dancefloors and crowded bars we have so dearly missed.