10 best LGBTQ+ books of 2021 (so far)

One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston

A romantic comedy, this YA read is delightfully funny and easy-going. 23-year-old August moves to New York City and is captivated by a girl she sees on a train. But what may sound like an overtly saccharine gooey fate love story is a wholesome tale that dips into romance and self-discovery as both women learn more about themselves (and each other) than they ever expected.

First Comes Love by Tom Rasmussen

As queer people, should we really aspire to marriage? For decades, marriage equality was the epicentre of the fight for LGBTQ+ rights. But, as Tom Rasmussen explores in their brilliant new book First Comes Love, we really shouldn’t succumb so easily to an institution that has historically shunned us; one that still isn’t trans and non-binary inclusive to this day. From polyamory to poltergeists, Tom goes on a journey to interrogate the sanctity of marriage, to challenge the heteronormative ideology of what a traditional healthy union should look like, and bring light to what the marriage system really stands for. Packed with sharp wit, warm empathy, insightful discussion, and Tom’s own personal love story, it redefines what Happy Ever After can look like.

Last Call by Elon Green

For fans of true crime and thrillers, the Last Call will be exactly what you’re looking for. For many, the stories of The Last Call Killer are unheard of. The book delves into the terrifying details of how a gruesome killer targeted gay men lurked in the streets of New York City during the 80s and 90s. Elon Green collates a record of events bringing to life these horrific realities of an era past, but one that should be forgotten. Tragically these murders did not receive the attention they deserved as Green does his best to spotlight four victims. At times, the book focused solely too much on the killer, rather than the victims, which is why we consider the Last Call a fascinating supplementary read to understand what happened in New York.

Best Book of 2021 (so far) – Detransition, Baby by Torrey Peters

Detransition, Baby has been longlisted for the Women’s Prize for its portrayal of the trans community, and understandably so. A character study of three women – two trans and one cis – whose lives unexpectedly collide, Torey Peters delivers a stunning first novel centred around three unique women (Reese, Ames, Katrina) as they learn to navigate queerness, gender, and parenthood. Detransition, Baby brings these characters to life in a three dimensional way that is almost difficult to shake by the end, and, for that alone, it’s worth reading.