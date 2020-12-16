Watch the first full-length trailer for Billie Eilish’s new music documentary

Billie Eilish is set to give us a glimpse into her life in the brand new Apple TV+ documentary, The World’s A Little Blurry.

The first full trailer to Billie Eilish’s first documentary is here and we’re loving it!

The two-minute video gives a small insight into what we can expect from the documentary. The trailer makes little effort in downplaying the teenager’s incredible achievements which include 137 million followers, 55 billion streams, and five Grammy awards.

The upcoming Apple TV+ documentary is a collaboration between Apple Original Films, in association with Interscope Films, The Darkroom, This Machine and Lighthouse Management & Media.

Directed by award-winning creative R.J. Cutler, the release will include Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell and both their parents Maggie Baird, and Patrick O’Connell.

