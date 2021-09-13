Lil Nas X took home the Moonman trophy for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards’ main prize, Video of the Year.

The rapper and singer-songwriter won the award for his iconic Montero (Call Me By Your Name) music video, which spent five weeks at number one in the UK earlier this year.

The video faced fierce criticism from conservative critics, who slammed its sexually explicit nature and depictions of religious themes.

In his acceptance speech for the award, Lil Nas X brilliantly showed how unbothered he is by the criticism as he thanked the LGBTQ+ community for their support.

“Let’s go,” the Old Town Road star said. “Wow, oh my God. Okay, first I wanna say thank you to the gay agenda, let’s go gay agenda!”

His words were met with an uproar of cheers from the crowd before Lil Nas X went on to thank several members of his team for their work.

He then promoted his debut album, Montero, which is scheduled to be released on 17 September.

“I love you guys so much I do not take this for granted,” Lil Nas X told his fans as he rounded out his acceptance speech.

The Industry Baby hitmaker won big at the 12 September awards ceremony, also taking home Moonmen for Best Direction and Best Visual Effects for his album’s title track.

In his VMA performance, Lil Nas X highlighted the struggle of those living with HIV in the south of the US.

He was seen wearing a jacket with the number 433,816 on it in red (the universal colour of HIV awareness) – representing the number of people living with the virus in that region as of 2015.

GLAAD praised Lil Nas X on Twitter, saying: “@LilNasX delivered a powerful performance at the #VMAs and shined a spotlight on the stigma that fuels HIV, especially across the South.

“Mardrequs Harris from @SouthernAIDSCo wore the number 433,816 in red, representing the number of people living with HIV in the U.S. South.”