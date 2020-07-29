As her latest single Experience suggests, Victoria Monét is ready to dance this summer.
The Khalid collaboration – which has been produced by SG Lewis – thrives on its disco-infused groove and hears Victoria coo her bittersweet lyrics of lost love.
It sets the tone for her exclusive Pride Anthems playlist that she has curated for GAY TIMES.
From Whitney Houston classics and a golden anthem from Diana Ross, to the upbeat energy of Christina Aguilera and Destiny’s Child, tales of love and heartbreak permeate through floor-filling euphoria.
Experience is the latest track to be lifted from Victoria’s forthcoming project Jaguar, which is out later this year.
“I think you’ll really get a sense of me coming into my own,” Victoria told GAY TIMES during her Elevate interview earlier this year. “I think I’m growing up, I’m gaining a lot of confidence along the way and so I’m a different person.
“It’s all honest. I just think it’s going to be a real reflection of who I am today.”
Pride Anthems is a series of playlists GAY TIMES will be releasing across summer on our Apple Music curator page, celebrating and supporting emerging and established LGBTQ+ music artists.
Some of the artists featured in this Pride-themed content series you will have previously seen come through our ongoing Elevate campaign.
Elevate – which is created by GAY TIMES in collaboration with Apple Music – aims to support and platform emerging LGBTQ+ music talent as they break through into the mainstream.
Rina Sawayama, Dorian Electra, Victoria Monét, Arlo Parks, L Devine, Carlie Hanson and Joesef are the artists who have featured so far.
You can listen to their music via the GAY TIMES Super Room on Apple Music now.