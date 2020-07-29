As her latest single Experience suggests, Victoria Monét is ready to dance this summer.

The Khalid collaboration – which has been produced by SG Lewis – thrives on its disco-infused groove and hears Victoria coo her bittersweet lyrics of lost love.

It sets the tone for her exclusive Pride Anthems playlist that she has curated for GAY TIMES.

From Whitney Houston classics and a golden anthem from Diana Ross, to the upbeat energy of Christina Aguilera and Destiny’s Child, tales of love and heartbreak permeate through floor-filling euphoria.

Experience is the latest track to be lifted from Victoria’s forthcoming project Jaguar, which is out later this year.

“I think you’ll really get a sense of me coming into my own,” Victoria told GAY TIMES during her Elevate interview earlier this year. “I think I’m growing up, I’m gaining a lot of confidence along the way and so I’m a different person.

“It’s all honest. I just think it’s going to be a real reflection of who I am today.”