Troye Sivan’s Miami performance was abruptly shutdown by city

Pop superstar Troye Sivan experienced an abrupt cancellation of his recent Miami show due to noise complaints.

Earlier this week, Architectural Digest held their AD1000 party during the annual Art Basel week.

The event drew a star-studded crowd including Venus Williams, Adam Levine, Pharell Williams and more.

One of the guests and performers of the night was Troye Sivan, who performed an array of tracks from his beloved catalogue.

At the tail end of his six-song set, which was broadcast live on TikTok for fans, the performance abruptly ended due to a noise complaint.

The 26-year-old went on to apologise for the sudden cancellation, stating: “I don’t really know what’s going on but…thank you everyone. And if you’re watching on TikTok, I don’t know what the f**k’s going on, sorry!”

After the performance, the young talent took to Twitter and gave insight into the situation.

“Okay so basically I played 5 songs tonight and Angel baby was the LAST ONE and the only one being streamed live on TikTok,” he wrote.

“But then turns out throughout the show we got a noise complaint and the city literally came and shut down our speakers during Angel Baby.

“I’m sorry to anyone who woke up at a weird time to watch the stream :/ I feel fine about it and had fun until then lol but I’m sorry if it was a mess to watch from home.”

