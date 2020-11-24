Are you Ready For It? Taylor Swift reveals she is re-recording her masters during her Artist of the Year award acceptance speech.

After scooping up three wins at the American Music Awards, Taylor Swift broke her silence around the re-recording of her back catalogue while accepting her award for Artist of the Year.

The chart-topping musician currently holds the record for most wins at the award show, now with a total of 23; the most won by any artist in the show’s history.

Fans and audiences alike have been speculating the singer-songwriter’s next move following the release of Folklore earlier this year.

During the acceptance speech, Swift thanked her fans who voted for her and explained why she has to miss the event.

“The reason I’m not there tonight is I’m actually recording all of my old music in the studio where we originally recorded it,” Swift told the virtual audience. “So it’s been amazing and I can’t wait for you to hear it,” she said.

Throughout the evening, the artist also won awards for favourite pop/rock female and favourite music video (Cardigan).

The re-recording news follows a Twitter update from Swift herself explaining how her Masters has once again been sold. In her post, she addressed the rumours saying: “Been getting a lot of questions about the recent sale of my old masters. I hope this clears things up.”