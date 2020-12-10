Taylor Swift announces her surprise ninth studio record Evermore

Taylor Swift is back at it again and has unveiled “folklore’s sister record” titled Eevermore.

No, you’re not dreaming — Taylor Swift has broken the internet once again following the surprise announcement of her brand new album Evermore, which will be released at midnight tonight (December 10).

Taking to Twitter, the chart-topping start unveiled the news with a threat explaining a few of the details behind the upcoming release and what fans can expect.

“I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern,” Swift wrote on Instagram to announce the news of the album.

Evermore will see Swift partner with her previous iconic team Jack Antonoff, The National’s Aaron Dessner, Bon Iver and William Bowery (the pseudonym of boyfriend Joe Alwyn.)

“It’s called evermore,” Swift’s thread read. “To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in.

And I loved creating these songs with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, WB, and Justin Vernon. We’ve also welcomed some new (and longtime) friends to our musical kitchen table this time around… — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

“I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning.”

On Instagram, Swift revealed a very exciting tracklist. Evermore will also include three exciting features including Haim, The National, and Bon Iver, as well as two bonus tracks.

In total, the record will have 17 brand new songs.