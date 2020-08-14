Shania Twain is back in leopard print for legendary music video with Orville Peck

The Lone Ranger isn’t so lonely any more…
Orville Peck has teamed up with country icon Shania Twain for new single Legends Never Die – and they’ve produced a legendary music video to go accompany it.
The clip sees the pair perform the track on an outdoor drive-in stage, making sure they’re keeping the crowd socially distant during these strange times.
But its Shania donning her iconic leopard print cat suit that sparkles throughout, updated the outfit with plenty of fringe detail.
Fro those eagle-eyed Drag Race fans out there, you’ll also spot reigning queen Jaida Essence Hall in one of the cars watching the show.
Singer Evil and filmmaker John Waters also make cameos in the video. Legends only, of course.
Legends Never Die is a soaring country-rock bop that features in Orville Peck’s new EP, Show Pony.
“Show Pony is the EP I’ve always wanted to make. Having spent the past year on the road and then in quarantine, I was able to reflect on all that had happened since the release of Pony and expand upon it,” says Orville.
“This is a collection of stories and I hope listeners will join me in them. I cannot thank Shania enough for being part of this; she has always been a hero of mine and her music made me feel so empowered growing up.
“As cliché as it sounds, recording with her and getting to get up on stage and sing with her in Nashville is a dream come true. No words really.”
The mini collection is available to stream now and also includes previous singles Summertime and No Glory in the West.