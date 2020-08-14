Shania Twain is back in leopard print for legendary music video with Orville Peck

The Lone Ranger isn’t so lonely any more…

Orville Peck has teamed up with country icon Shania Twain for new single Legends Never Die – and they’ve produced a legendary music video to go accompany it.

The clip sees the pair perform the track on an outdoor drive-in stage, making sure they’re keeping the crowd socially distant during these strange times.

But its Shania donning her iconic leopard print cat suit that sparkles throughout, updated the outfit with plenty of fringe detail.

Fro those eagle-eyed Drag Race fans out there, you’ll also spot reigning queen Jaida Essence Hall in one of the cars watching the show.

Singer Evil and filmmaker John Waters also make cameos in the video. Legends only, of course.