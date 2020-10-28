Sam Smith reveals Lady Gaga was their inspiration to come out as non-binary

British LGBTQ+ icon Sam Smith took part in Vogue’s Beauty Secrets segment and opened up about their decision to change pronouns.

In their delicate skincare and makeup tutorial, the UK artist shared more than their favourite beauty products and beauty tips.

“I was 15 when The Fame came out and I was obsessed with Lady Gaga,” they said. “For me, she gave me complete permission to be myself and to be proud of my queerness. It was a form of expression, but it was also weirdly a form of protection — it was a way of almost saying to the homophobes and the bullies, ‘Stay away from me,’ because I’m confident and I’m powerful in my queerness.”

Smith came out as non-binary late last year in a heart-warming Twitter post where the singer announced they were changing their pronouns.

“Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out,” they tweeted.

In a follow up post, the performer said their announcement was in an effort to be “open” and “visible” to their fans and the LGBTQ+ community.

Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM ❤ after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out… pic.twitter.com/IVoLTYbAWd — samsmith (@samsmith) September 13, 2019

Sam is currently preparing for the release of their third studio album Love Goes, which will be available to stream and download from 30 October.

It includes their latest singles Diamonds, as well as their previous singles My Oasis, Dancing With A Stranger, How Do You Sleep?, To Die For and I’m Ready.

You can watch Smith Smith Beauty Secrets routine here or below: