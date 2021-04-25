Sam Smith honours their non-binary identity with new tattoo

Singer-songwriter Sam Smith has unveiled their brand new tattoo and that highlights their non-binary identity.

Located on their right bicep, the tattoo showcases a child looking at their reflection in a mirror while wearing heels and underpants.

The Love Goes singer tapped in tattoo artist Miles Langford from the London Social Tattoo to get the new addition.

Langford took to his Instagram to showcase his work with the caption, stating: “ICON [Sam Smith] Thanks for getting tattooed. Swipe to see Sam’s new tattoo and for a good time”

Smith publicly came out as non-binary/genderqueer in 2019 during an interview with Jameela Jamil. Smith was appearing on her I Weigh Interviews series where they also spoke about previous body issues.

“I’ve always had a little bit of a war going within my body and my mind. I do think like a woman sometimes, in my head. Sometimes I’ve questioned ‘Do I want a sex change?’ and it’s something I still think about, like: ‘Do I want to?,'” Smith said.