Sam Smith drops new single Diamonds and unveils upcoming album Love Goes

The new era of Sam Smith continues with the release of their brand new single Diamonds.

Filled with electro-pop beats, Sam tugs at the heartstrings with their rich vocals and heartbreaking lyrics.

This new single comes fresh off of the July release of My Oasis, which featured the talented Afrobeat singer Burna Boy.

Smith also revealed that the title of their upcoming album will be Love Goes.

The record will include Diamonds as well as previous singles, I’m Ready ft. Demi Lovato, Dancing With A Stranger with Normani and more.

Speaking on the creative process for the record, Sam states: “The last two years has been the most experimental time of my life, personally but also musically.”

“Every time I went into the studio, I promised myself I would shoot for the stars and have no limitations. The result has been so magical and so therapeutic and FUN…”

They continued: “I am so thankful to every human who embraced my creativity and direction and allowed me to be whoever I wanted to be in that studio on that day…

“Listen to these songs with an open heart and treat each song like a different flower from the garden, have fun with them, I tried not to take myself too seriously when writing a few of these songs. I hope they make you smile, because they made and make me.”

Love Goes will be released on 30 October.

You can listen to Sam Smith’s new single Diamonds here or below: