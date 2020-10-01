Róisín Murphy interview: “The fact I have a hardcore gay fanbase makes absolute sense”

You recently said: ‘If I want to be famous, I can just go to a gay club.’ When did you first start going to gay clubs – was it when you were living in Manchester as a teenager?

I didn’t really go to gay clubs in Manchester, but then when I moved to Sheffield the whole thing was more mixed. Luke Unabomber, who’s from Sheffield, was doing [queer] parties in Manchester that we used to get buses to – they were called Homoelectric. And from the time I knew the likes of Parrot and Mark [Brydon, Moloko bandmate], it was drilled into me that the music we loved and the scene we were building and coming out of – all of it was gay. So I knew that all along. Then Moloko went through different phases and began to gain a bigger and bigger gay fanbase. And when I went to do my solo career, it got bigger again, and it felt like it had gone full circle and you know, it felt like the ultimate compliment. The fact I have a hardcore gay fanbase makes absolute sense in terms of the music and scene that I’ve come out of.

You must have had some legendary nights in clubs. Do any in particular stand out?

Well, there’s a few, but one was in Ibiza. I’d gone there for a yoga retreat. I arrived a day early on the Saturday when everyone else was arriving on the Sunday, so I decided to go to [superclub] Pacha that night. Anyway, I got in at nine o’clock the next morning and found I was sharing a room with this lovely prim architect from London. I stripped off and asked her to wake me up at 5 o’clock for the next yoga session. Which she did, but I couldn’t manage it, so I became the talk of the yoga retreat. They were all like ‘she went to Pacha last night yap yap yap’ and I couldn’t handle it, you know? So I called a driver and decided to check into some eco farm hotel in the north [of the island]. And then I went on this magical mystery tour all of my own. Only I could do this, really, because I’m not famous enough to have it all laid on, but I’m famous enough for all the dangers to be there. And I don’t need a mate to go out with because I can always get into the club and know someone in there, so that’s sort of how I rolled for a couple of weeks. Anyway, I’d been out with Pam Hogg for a couple of nights and I don’t know what got into me – I was just in a bad mood that night – but I turned around in Pacha and said: ‘Pam, you’re just going to have to leave me alone.’

What did she say to that?

Well, off she went. And give Pam her dues: she has never fucking fucked me up over that. We’re still really good friends to this day. And then the next thing is, this bird I knew came up to me and said: ‘[Music producer] Nellee Hooper has a table in the VIP, come and join us.’ And I was with Kelis and Puff Daddy and Nellee Hooper and a few other people and you know, I was livin’ la vida loca. Time went by so fucking quick – you know how it does – and suddenly it was nine in the morning and the end of the club. And of course all these superstars sped off in their blacked-out vehicles and I was left without a lift. There were no taxis whatsoever to be had, so I ended up walking up the road in my high heels and my Zandra Rhodes dress with no sun cream on in this blaring heat – and I’m Irish, remember, so that’s not a great situation to be in. And then, thank God, some young lad picked me up in his Skoda and drove me to San Antonio where I ordered a taxi. I got home at midday, tear-stained, and thought: ‘Going from such sublime heights to absolute degradation, only you could have a night like that, Róisín.'”

