Rita Ora discusses new EE campaign and “raw” third album

GOOD NEWS ALERT: Rita Ora’s third studio album is underway. It’s been two years since the star dropped her sophomore record, Phoenix, which provided us pop stans with infectious anthems such as Your Song, Anywhere and Let You Love Me; the latter of which became her record-breaking 13th top ten hit in the UK – the most for any British female artist. The UK is currently experiencing Lockdown: The Sequel, so Rita has been utilising her time to make the most “raw” and “genuine” album of her career.

“It’s coming along really strong. I’ve ended up making really cool music with some really amazing people and experimenting with some amazing songs,” Rita tells GAY TIMES. “I think these songs will take people out of themselves. There’s a raw factor to it, which I’ve never really touched on before. It’s an exciting time, musically, for people to see who can speak the truth in these moments and who can’t, because I also feel that the public’s perception has now really shifted into what’s important in life.”

As well as creating her new album, Rita has shot scenes for the highly-anticipated second season of The Masked Singer UK, and collaborated with EE on their incredible new 5G campaign. We spoke with the star earlier this week to discuss all of above and how lockdown has helped her evolve as an “artist” and as a “woman”.

Here we go Rita, lockdown number two…

Oh my god, I can’t be fucked to work out. I’m trying my hardest to keep my mojo going. But you know, you just gotta keep yourself busy, I guess. It’s nice to have things to do and still be working. Some people aren’t even working. So, I’m very grateful for that.

What does lockdown look like for a pop star?

What is that like? Oh my god. I’m really grateful to have this time to focus on making new music and discovering myself and making a project. I think, as an evolution of an artist, it’s super important to get in yourself and figure out who you are, who you’re becoming, what type of woman you’re becoming etc. Usually you don’t have the ability to do that when life is normal. I’ve been on the go, I would say ten years straight. Having that moment to stop was really special.

Your last album Phoenix was pop perfection. How is your third coming along?

Thank you! It’s coming along really strong. I’ve ended up making really cool music with some really amazing people and experimenting with some amazing songs. I think these songs will take people out of themselves. There’s a raw factor to it, which I’ve never really touched on before. It’s an exciting time, musically, for people to see who can speak the truth in these moments and who can’t, because I also feel that the public’s perception has now really shifted into what’s important in life, due to us being confronted with such crazy real life scenarios. I think everyone’s had a massive wake up call. Musically, people listening are now gonna smell out who’s not being genuine. So, it was an exciting time for me to really write and make something genuine. We’ll see what people think of them. I’m really looking forward to it. I’ve also done something really exciting with a person…

Spill!

I can’t say just yet! It’s a project that I never really get to do usually because I just focus on my albums. So, I’m doing a side project and then doing my album. I’m really looking forward to what people are going to think of it as well as the whole visual behind it. I’m creating a world, which never really happens anymore. Being able to just have the time to really focus on visuals is going to be super, super exciting.