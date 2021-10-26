The music video for RAYE’s collaboration with producer Riton, I Don’t Want You, has finally been released.
The video pays homage to the phenomena of the femme fatale throughout RAYE’s career and mirrors the song’s epic production.
The singer-songwriter is seen singing from locations such as outer space and the beach in the stratospheric visuals.
I Don’t Want You, an upbeat song that will get anyone in the mood for the club, samples Gotta Let You Go by Dominica.
“And that’s your, your bad not mine / Told you one time if you waste my time / I’ma make you feel it on a Monday, Tuesday Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday night,” RAYE sings on the track.
Behind her flawless vocals are a thumping bass and energetic beat, making the song’s unofficial status as a going out bop hard to deny.
“I wrote this song on the day I became independent,” Raye explained when the song was released. “I hadn’t written for a long while before this day so it just felt really euphoric and so fun to make.
“I got sent the beat from Riton and immediately knew where I wanted to take it. It’s about empowering yourself from those who refuse to give you the love you deserve. Switching up your energy, and taking the power back.”
Since its release, I Don’t Want You has amassed over 11 million streams, become the number one Trending Dance Record on Apple Music and is currently rising up the UK Official Singles Chart.
“I’m a huge fan of RAYE’s work and the top line she delivered here is one of the best I’ve ever heard – the combination of that with a sample from one of my favourite house records of all time in Dominica is potent,” Riton said of the collaboration.
RAYE has over 22 million monthly listeners on Spotify, as well as over 1.4 billion streams of her music.
She has written songs for the likes of Charli XCX, Little Mix and Normani and even co-wrote Beyoncé’s song Bigger from her Lion King inspired album.
In 2019 she was awarded the BMI Impact Award in recognition of her “groundbreaking artistry, creative vision and impact on the future of music”.
You can see the video for I Don’t Want You below or by clicking here: