The music video for RAYE’s collaboration with producer Riton, I Don’t Want You, has finally been released.

The video pays homage to the phenomena of the femme fatale throughout RAYE’s career and mirrors the song’s epic production.

The singer-songwriter is seen singing from locations such as outer space and the beach in the stratospheric visuals.

I Don’t Want You, an upbeat song that will get anyone in the mood for the club, samples Gotta Let You Go by Dominica.

“And that’s your, your bad not mine / Told you one time if you waste my time / I’ma make you feel it on a Monday, Tuesday Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday night,” RAYE sings on the track.

Behind her flawless vocals are a thumping bass and energetic beat, making the song’s unofficial status as a going out bop hard to deny.

“I wrote this song on the day I became independent,” Raye explained when the song was released. “I hadn’t written for a long while before this day so it just felt really euphoric and so fun to make.

“I got sent the beat from Riton and immediately knew where I wanted to take it. It’s about empowering yourself from those who refuse to give you the love you deserve. Switching up your energy, and taking the power back.”