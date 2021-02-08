Raveena shares nostalgic soft R&B single Tweety

Queer Indian-American artist Raveena is back with a soft R&B single for all the sapphics.

Raveena is back with her hushed vocals and mellow vibes in her latest track Tweety. An emotional balm for today’s pandemic, Tweety is as relaxed and soulful as you could hope for.

The artist’s latest release is a playful mix soothing soft rap and on-brand creativity.

An singer-songwriter that is unfair of wearing her heart of her sleeve, Tweety sees Raveena re-emerge with new fresh music and her typical artistic flair.

The new single, Tweety, also gives us a brief look into what we can expect from the alternative R&B artist in the coming year.

Out now, the American artist has also released a whimsical music video which vibrantly contrasts to her lowkey vocals.

The single’s visuals are coloured with a background of neon and pastel hues which are all coated in a nostalgic 90s aesthetic.

what the inside of my head looks like 💫 pic.twitter.com/Vi4BMp3osj — Raveena (@raveena_aurora) February 6, 2021

You can watch Raveena’s latest single Tweety and its accompanying music video here or below: