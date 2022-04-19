Rapper Isaiah Rashad addresses sexuality and alleged sex tape at Coachella

Rapper Isaiah Rashad used his recent Coachella performance to address his rumoured sex tape.

Back in February, the 30-year-old artist was outed on social media when a video circulated the internet that allegedly featured Rashad engaging in sexual conduct with another man.

Since the clip went viral, the Wat’s Wrong artist took a break from the public eye until his performance during this year’s Coachella festival.

At the beginning of his set, Rashad played a video that compiled various clips and commentary from some of his industry peers – including The Game, Joe Budden, DJ Akademiks and more.

“The purpose of doing that was to embarrass him. However, that backfired. When his video leaked, his streams and everything went up. He’s on the charts now,” a voice-over said.

During another part of the intro video, someone could be heard saying: ‘I’m glad that he can finally be himself.”

After delivering an electric performance, the young talent thanked his fans for their support in a short emotional speech.

“I see all the messages and all that s**t, all the positivity,” he exclaimed. “Ya’ll… done kept me alive these last couple of months.”

Isaiah Rashad at Coachella was historic, a game changer in Hip Hop last night. The TDE platform has won again. Isaiah is now on his way to stardom. His performance was the Best of the night. The energy, passion, and love pic.twitter.com/NlMRP4saJH — BeatGrade (@beatgrade) April 17, 2022

Rashad’s admission hit a particular note with fans due to his previous comments regarding social media and his mental health struggles.

A year before the intimate video went viral, Rashad spoke about the “callous nature” of Twitter and the battle for privacy on social media.

“People don’t care about what Quentin Tarantino’s doing, they only care if the movie’s good, you know? You can only ask so much of people,” he told GQ in 2021.

“As a person who doesn’t really care for people to know about my personal life outside of what I want to share, I expect them to separate. I would hope they separate.”

Shortly after Rashad’s Coachella performance, fans took to social media to praise the rapper for his vulnerability.

One user tweeted: “Seeing Isaiah Rashad shed a tear as he performs “Wat’s Wrong” was powerful.”

Another fan wrote: “Isaiah Rashad deserves all the love he’s getting seeing him cry like this gives me chills.”

Check out Isaiah Rashad’s powerful intro video below.