Queen’s Brian May apologises for criticising BRIT Awards gender-neutral categories

Queen’s lead guitarist Brian May has apologised for his comments over the Brit Awards new gender-neutral categories.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the 2022 BRIT Awards wouldn’t feature gender-based categories in an effort to celebrate “artists solely for their music and work”.

Shortly after the announcement was made, Queen member Brian May criticised the award show for its inclusive change.

During his appearance at ITV’S Palooza event, May told The Mirror that the decision could have “long-term consequences.”

“It’s a decision that has been made without enough thought. A lot of things work quite well and can be left alone,” he said.

“I get so sick of people trying to change things without thinking of the long-term consequences. Some of these things are an improvement, some of them are not.”

He also said that Queen wouldn’t be considered diverse enough for the BRITS if they debuted today, stating: “We would be forced to have people of different colours and different sexes and we would have to have a trans [person].”

After receiving backlash for his comments, May took to Instagram to apologize and said he was “ambushed and completely stitched up” at the time.

“And it’s led to a whole mess of press stories making it look like I’m unfriendly to trans people,” he said. “Nothing could be further from the truth. My words were subtly twisted.”