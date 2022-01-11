Premiere: Tom Aspaul debuts major transformation in Let Them (It’s All Love) video

Tom Aspaul, inventor of the Black Country and superstar of all-things queer pop, is back with his new video for Let Them (It’s All Love) and we are obsessed.

The single, from Aspaul’s upcoming second record Life In Plastic (a self-confessed Aqua reference), is music to our ears as it embodies his classic Eurotastic pop charm. We spoke with Tom ahead of the world premiere of the video for Let Them about what we can expect from the Black Country Disco star in 2022.

Let Them is a wonderfully camp returning single, what was the inspiration behind it?

Thank you so much! So many inspirations really. As an artist, there’s always a lag between what inspires you and when that finally comes to fruition. Before I released my first record, I was obsessed with disco and the 70s, but by the end of the album cycle I was sick of it and listening to a load of music from the 90s/early 00s. That’s what inspired this single, this entire album – Europop, trance, Eurovision, Balkan music, UK garage. Basically anything that isn’t disco! Lyrically, it’s a kind of continuation from Black Country Disco, but now we’re three years down the line from when those songs were written and I’m in a massively different place. It’s about letting go of that era and moment in time, moving on and letting myself find love again.

The video is pure pop, what was the best part of your physical transformation?

I absolutely loved disappearing into this other persona for the video. We bleached my facial hair and eyebrows, I wore black, alien contacts – I was unrecognisable! The stylist, Aaron, really let loose on the outfits, some of which did not make the final cut. There was so much going on, I was really out of my comfort zone, but it was such an amazing experience. A real popstar moment. The day after the shoot, I frantically dyed my eyebrows back to their original colour and when I was in Lisbon a week or so later, I shaved the neon green hair off. I’ve been a skinhead ever since!