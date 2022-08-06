POP EMERGENCY: Beyoncé teams up with Madonna for epic Break My Soul remix

POP MUSIC EMERGENCY ALERT: Beyoncé and Madonna have teamed up for a sickening remix of Break My Soul.

Over the last week, music enthusiasts around the world have immersed themselves in Queen Bey’s brand new album Renaissance.

Led by the Big Freedia-assisted banger Break My Soul, the record has been praised as one of Beyoncé’s greatest releases to date – due to its heartfelt homage to Black and queer music pioneers as well as her beloved Uncle Johnny.

While Renaissance and its 16-song tracklist show no signs of slowing down on the charts or streaming services, the Crazy In Love singer has blessed the Beyhive with more new music.

On 5 August, Beyoncé surprised fans when she released Break My Soul [The Queens Remix] with fellow pop legend Madonna – yes, that Madonna.

Using an updated production of the iconic gay anthem Vogue, Bey and Madge open up the track with an alluring set of “Ooh, la, la, la’s.”

“I mother of my house, vow, to keep my f**king mouth to myself,” Beyoncé sings. “You make me smile, I vow to love thy hater.”

As the track progresses, Big Freedia’s distinct lyrics from the original track course through as Beyoncé eggs on her critics to release their anger and redirect it to her.

“I’m built for this, I can take it (Everybody). I can take it, you can do it,” she croons.

Like the original Vogue track, Beyoncé highlights past and present industry icons – including queen Madonna herself.

However this time, the Irreplaceable singer removes the likes of “Dietrich and DiMaggio” and replaces them with influential Black female entertainers – hence its “Queens Remix” title.

“Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, Bessie Smith, Nina Simone, Solange Knowles, Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl’, Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack, Toni, Janet, Tierra Whack (Let your body move to the music),” the pair sing.

Beyoncé also highlighted the late R&B singer Aaliyah, Chloe x Halle, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and Jill Scott.

At the end of the track, Bey shows love to the queer ballroom community by shouting out influential houses like House of Xtravaganza, House of Revlon, House of LaBeija, House of Amazon, House of Aviance and more.

Since the release of Break My Soul [The Queens Remix], fans have praised Beyoncé and Madonna for the LGBTQ+ inclusive track.

One user wrote: “Beyoncé and Madonna on a BREAK MY SOUL (THE QUEENS REMIX)!!!! This is a SERVE!!!”

Another fan tweeted: “The level of iconicity and this is only the beginning of this era.”

Listen to Beyoncé and Madonna’s Break My Soul [The Queens Remix] here or below.