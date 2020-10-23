The new era of Ari is amongst us!

After weeks of teasing new music, pop goddess Ariana Grande is back and snatching our wigs with her new single Positions.

The R&B-pop bop features production from frequent collaborator Tommy Brown as well as contributions from Mr. Franks, and London on Da Track.

On top of gifting us with a fantastic new single, the songstress also dropped an accompanying video.

Grande steps into the fabulous role of the President of the United States in the David Meyers directed project.

The video also features her friends/collaborators Victoria Monét and Tayla Parx, her mother Joan Grande, and of course her lovable pups.

The thank u, next singer first teased new music back in September after posting a video of what appeared to be music editing software with the caption “brb” on her social channels.

She continued to drop more hints of new music on social media leading up to her tweet, stating “i can’t wait to give u my album this month.

The past two and half years have seen Grande at her busiest. From releasing three critically acclaimed albums – Sweetener, thank u next and k bye for now (swt live) – to dropping numerous singles, including her recent collaborations with Lady Gaga and Justin Beiber, Ari has been giving the girls everything they want.

Excuse us while we patiently wait for Ari’s upcoming sixth studio album.

Watch the full video to Positions below and listen to the single here.