Ellie Prohan Presents EnGayged is a new regularly-updated playlist curated for GAY TIMES and exclusively available on Apple Music that will spotlight, celebrate and support LGBTQ+ artists and our allies in hip-hop.

This month, Ellie has refreshed the playlist with undeniable anthems from Saweetie, Kidd Keo featuring Young MA, and Star Cats featuring Keke Palmer.

“New year new bad B! So I started the year by paying £7 for my 2021 horoscopes in hope that it would say COVID-19 would magically disappear. It didn’t,” says Ellie.

“But it says this is an exciting year for you, full of different energies, different options, various possibilities and numerous choices.

“So I present your January playlist of exactly those things. I’ve added everyone from KeKe Palmer to London On The Track, as well as undiscovered and emerging artists like Persian/Latino rapper Torro7, to Culture queen Arrii Lopez. Start as you mean to go on.. be open. The best £7 I ever spent!”