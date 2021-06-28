Ellie Prohan Presents EnGayged is a regularly-updated playlist curated for GAY TIMES and exclusively available on Apple Music that spotlights, celebrates and supports LGBTQ+ artists and our allies in hip-hop.

This month, Ellie has refreshed the playlist with tracks by exciting artists in hip-hop including Mista Strange, DreamDoll, and BRYN.

“I’m so excited to refresh this month and celebrate Pride – but you know, with this playlist every hour, day and month is Pride!” Ellie says.

“I’m super excited to be adding all these latest additions who represent and champion the LGBTQIA+ community.”