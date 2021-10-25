Ellie Prohan Presents EnGayged is a regularly-updated playlist curated for GAY TIMES and exclusively available on Apple Music that spotlights, celebrates and supports LGBTQ+ artists and our allies in hip-hop.

This month, Ellie has refreshed the playlist with tracks by exciting artists in hip-hop including Lil Ns X, Angel Haze, and Cristale.

“Mercury retrograde is finally over which means a fresh new start and a fresh new playlist.I have got an injection of the hottest rap music you’ll hear on one playlist,” Ellie says.

“As you know this playlist is super special to me as it’s the home where artists from my community get to shine in the same space as allies!”