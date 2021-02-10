Pale Waves release brand new single Fall To Pieces

Manchester band Pale Waves have released their new catchy single Fall To Pieces.

With Who Am I? coming out this Friday (February 12), Pale Waves have released their final single before the big release day.

The track Fall To Pieces follows the band’s previous release You Don’t Own Me, which Heather dedicated to women around the world. The said the song is about “how society depicts, judges and criticises women on a daily basis.”

Pale Waves have kept the new music coming with hit singles Easy, Change, and She’s My Religion.

Speaking on the latest and last single, Fall To Pieces, Heather explained how the track is about spotting how a relationship can fall into the same monotonous rhythm: “It’s easy to fall into the same patterns in a relationship, which can lead you to have the same argument over and over.

“Fall To Pieces is about going through that constant cycle of arguing and then making up. It can be hard to break that pattern – sometimes you wonder if you ever will.”

Fall To Pieces was premiered on as Annie Mac on BBC Radio 1 as the Hottest Record in The World and was well received by fans.

Who Am I? “acts as the Pale Waves manifesto” delving into topics of self-acceptance, inclusivity, and finding confidence in yourself.

Summarising the record, Heather hopes the band’s music helps “people not to feel so alone and isolated. I want to be that person my fans look up to and find comfort in”.

Who Am I? will be available to stream and buy this Friday, February 12, via Dirty Hit.