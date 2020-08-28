Orville Peck covers GAY TIMES Magazine: ‘People think I’m Pete Davidson!’

Buckle up, because country music’s most exciting new star, Orville Peck, is our new GAY TIMES Magazine cover star.

The Canadian singer-songwriter is fresh off the release of his new EP Show Pony, as well as his Shania Twain duet Legends Never Die.

The past 18 months has been a whirlwind for Orville, who has toured the world, won over some very famous fans, and given the country music scene a long-overdue queer twist.

Aside from his trademark fringed mask and cowboy hat keeping his true identity a secret, it is Orville’s vulnerable approach to songwriting and that rich, textured baritone vocal that has drawn people in.

That hasn’t stopped the internet from coming up with their own conspiracies about his true identity, however.

In his GAY TIMES Magazine cover story, Orville speaks about the best theories he’s seen online.

“One is that I’m Pete Davidson, which I thought was pretty funny,” he laughs. “There’s been a conspiracy that there’s multiple people behind the mask. I love them. I hope people keep them coming. The more conspiracy theories about me, the better!”