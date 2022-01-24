Olly Alexander praises Lil Nas X for breaking music industry barriers

Olly Alexander praised Lil Nas X for breaking music industry barriers with his unapologetic LGBTQ+ artistry.

Since his 2012 debut, Years & Years have released two critically-acclaimed studio albums: Communion (2015) and Palo Santo (2018).

Alongside the plethora of chart-topping hits, Alexander has also been praised for his unapologetically queer lyrics and music videos.

In a new interview with NME, the It’s A Sin actor revealed that he used to be “scared’ of highlighting his sexuality in music.

“It’s been an unconscious process, I think – when I look back now, I definitely see how much more relaxed and at ease with myself I’ve become,” he explained.

“Obviously, the songs I wrote when I was 22 or 23 are different to the ones I’m writing now. I think in the beginning, I was really quite scared.

“Putting the word ‘boy’ into a song – it felt like there was quite a lot of jeopardy there. Like, it felt risky in a way that it just doesn’t now.”

Alongside his personal growth, the 30-year-old singer credited LNX for ushering in a new era for LGBTQ+ artists to be fearlessly queer.

“I do think [he] has completely changed the game, if I’m honest,” he explained. “I think there’s a ‘before Lil Nas X’ and an ‘after Lil Nas X’. It’s so undeniable, the success he’s had, that it’s like the industry is now trying to catch up with [him].”