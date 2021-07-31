Miley Cyrus reveals that she’s working on her eighth studio album

Pop superstar Miley Cyrus has revealed that she is working on her eighth studio album and opened up about the importance of self care in new interview.

Sitting down with People magazine, the Wrecking Ball singer opened up about the record when asked about her home life.

“I just recently became an aunt for the first time to my beautiful nephew named Bear,” she shared. “I am spending a lot of time with him, watching him grow, while I record my next record back home in Tennessee.”

Alongside her music news, the songstress also described her self-care routine that helps her “breathe” easier.

“On the beauty level, taking care of myself is a lot of skincare. I never sleep in my make up no matter how tired I am or how long the day has been,” she explained.

“I also love taking the time to go on hikes and be in nature as oftern as I can – getting away from the craziness of L.A. to breathe for myself is crucial.”

Over the last year, Cyrus has been busy delivering iconic music and visuals from her new disco-rock music era.