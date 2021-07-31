Miley Cyrus reveals that she’s working on her eighth studio album

Pop superstar Miley Cyrus has revealed that she is working on her eighth studio album and opened up about the importance of self care in new interview.
Sitting down with People magazine, the Wrecking Ball singer opened up about the record when asked about her home life.
“I just recently became an aunt for the first time to my beautiful nephew named Bear,” she shared. “I am spending a lot of time with him, watching him grow, while I record my next record back home in Tennessee.”
Alongside her music news, the songstress also described her self-care routine that helps her “breathe” easier.
“On the beauty level, taking care of myself is a lot of skincare. I never sleep in my make up no matter how tired I am or how long the day has been,” she explained.
“I also love taking the time to go on hikes and be in nature as oftern as I can – getting away from the craziness of L.A. to breathe for myself is crucial.”
Over the last year, Cyrus has been busy delivering iconic music and visuals from her new disco-rock music era.
View this post on Instagram
Last November, the We Can’t Stop artist released her seventh studio album Plastic Hearts to critical acclaim.
The album included Cyrus’ beloved disco-tinged banger Midnight Sky, which peaked at number one in Scotland and the top 10 in countries such as Ireland, Italy and the UK.
Plastic Hearts also included collaborations with Dua Lipa and Billy Idol.
“You guys think I’m joking, like Britney and Nine Inch Nails, but I’m not, I’ve got Billy Idol and Dua Lipa on the same record,” she told The Edge radio after admitting that one of the new songs sounds like “Britney and Trent [Reznor] had a song together.”
On top of releasing her game-changing record, Cyrus hosted her first Pride concert, as part of her development deal with NBC Universal.
The Stand By You event, featured the 28-year-old performing new renditions of classic hits like Believe by Cher, Dancing Queen by ABBA and a Madonna medley featuring Like A Prayer and Express Yourself.
Orville Peck, Mickey Guyton, Little Big Town, Brothers Osbourne, and Maren Morris will be featured guests for the event.
We can’t wait to see what Miss Cyrus has in store for her next album.
Check out the Heart of Glass singer perform a cover of Cher’s Believe here or below.